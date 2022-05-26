Can Rajasthan Royals Win IPL Title After 14 Years?

By

Sanju Samson has been leading the Rajasthan Royals squad since 2021. With the experience gathered from the previous year, he has been leading the team in this year’s IPL tournament too.

In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals has picked some veteran stellar performers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasiddh Krishna, and Shimron Hetymer, and Ravichandra Ashwin in the team. Chahal and Ashwin are veteran spinners who have already brought in another dimension to the attacking side of the Rajasthan Royals bowling unit. Besides, they already have names like Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson to star in their team. These batsmen are known for their power-packed performance in smashing bowlers like never before.

Wicket-keeper and batsman Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals had asserted that they have the firepower that can help them push forward to lift this year’s IPL trophy and end the title drought that has been prevailing for 13 years. He has also said that it has been pretty exciting for them to begin a fresh new cycle and build a fresh new team, a team that is all intent to win this year’s IPL.

Buttler also added that he feels flattered to be retained by Rajasthan Royals. And it was more satisfying because there were only a handful of players who could remain with the Rajasthan Royals franchise. He has always cherished playing with this team and there are many fond memories too, which he holds dear to his life both on and off the field.

Besides, being retained by the franchise meant that they had trust in him, along with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. So they worked quite hard to create a team that is fundamentally strong and covers all the necessary bases to ensure a title win. As such, Buttler is all heart and mind to contribute to this team and play to win the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals are indeed looking at a solid team on paper, and they are definitely a super tough opponent for the other teams this IPL season.

Going by their player list, Rajasthan Royals actually has the perfect combination of players to win this season’s IPL. This season’s team has all the potential to win the title this time. And if Sanju Samson can lead his team to victory as the IPL 2022 champions, it will be the next big win for Rajasthan Royals after their win in the first season of IPL in 2008. The team was then led by Shane Warne.

“I’m really hoping Rajasthan can go all the way in the memory of Shane Warne. It feels like there should be a special energy in that franchise at the moment,” said Kevin Pietersen.

If Rajasthan Royals win IPL 2022, it will be a major tribute to the great Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne. In fact, the franchise has plans to commemorate the life and achievements of Warne, instead of mourning his untimely demise due to a heart attack while he was at a hotel resort in Thailand.

The same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy in 2008 will witness the cricketing fraternity accumulate to pay their respect to the legend and celebrate his life.