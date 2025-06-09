Best Up-and-Coming Rugby Players in 2025



Whether you like rugby for the love of the sport or you are someone who is interested in rugby betting, you will be able to think of names like Jonah Lomu, Dan Carter, Martin Johnson and Jonny Wilkinson when asked about some of the greatest players in rugby history.

However, as legends begin to slow down and retire, a new wave of superstars takes their place, and here we are going to look at some of the best upcoming talent across the sport of rugby! These players, with their incredible reading of the game, electrifying pace or relentless tackling, are not just making their way through the ranks, but are poised to become the best around, giving us hope for the future of rugby!

Fin Baxter

If you know about front-row threats, then Fin Baxter is a name that you are probably familiar with. Playing for England and Harlequins, he started to challenge Joe Marler for the starting loosehead shirt, and he now looks to challenge Ellis Genge for the England loosehead role. At 23 years old, he still has plenty of time to perfect his game, and since his debut with the Harlequins in 2020, he has shown remarkable dedication and gained plenty of experience for a youngster, making him one of the most inspiring talents around in rugby.

Tommy Freeman

The versatility of Tommy Freeman is one of the main reasons why he seems to do so well throughout rugby. Playing for the Northampton Saints, Tommy Freeman is able to play Wing, Centre and Full-Back, meaning he is able to cover a large number of positions. With 21 current England appearances since 2022, he is tipped to continue growing as a player and to make his mark throughout the England set-up. Having been selected for the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour in Australia, we can already see how he is making waves on an international stage.

George Bell

With Codie Taylor and Asafo Aumua established as first and second-choice hookers for New Zealand, Bell would definitely be the third choice for the New Zealand international stage. With only a handful of caps for New Zealand, he is predicted to make many more throughout his career, as he is only 23 years old. Playing for Canterbury, he made his All Blacks debut in 2024 as a replacement in the test match against Fiji, scoring a try in the 77th minute.

Lorenzo Cannone

Italy has developed an incredibly competitive back row, with players such as Michele Lamaro, Seb Negri, and Ross Vintcent. At 23, Cannone is already one of the starters for Italy when he is fit, as he is known for his huge influence on the team. Like the very best backliners in the sport, his performances always seem to be top-notch, and he is not just crucial to how Italy plays, but also to the rise of Italian rugby, making his impact on the game truly exciting.

Pedro Rubiolo

At the young age of 20, Pedro Rubiolo was named in Argentina’s squad for the World Cup, immediately telling us that he is one with a bright future. He has not disappointed, as he has become a key player for the Newcastle Falcons squad. He is not just known for his huge tackling ability in rucks, but he also has a broad enough skill set to be able to play anywhere in the back row. The future of Argentina looks to be Rubiolo when it comes to the lock position, and with Lavanini reaching the tail end of his career, Rubiolo is expected to take over soon.

Josh Lord

Standing at a whopping 6 feet 8 inches, Josh Lord is a New Zealand rugby player who is ready to make a wave throughout the sport. Making his debut for the All Blacks back in 2021, he suffered an ACL injury, which stalled his progress. However, with a strong 2023 and 2024 campaign, he looks stronger than ever and has become a key member of the New Zealand squad. With his blend of height, agility and skill, Lord is exactly what you would look for in a modern lock forward.

With all these fantastic players looking to continue their progress throughout the sport, rugby is in safe hands when we look to the future superstars of the sport. Not only are these players absolute units with their sheer size and stature, but they also possess some stunning technical abilities, which make them some of the most fierce opponents in the sport.

Related Posts via Categories