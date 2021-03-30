Benefits of RG for children

By

If you are seriously pondering a career as a gymnast for your child, don’t waste time! After six years, flexibility begins to decline. And by the age of eight, it is almost impossible to join the sport. Rhythmic gymnastics has many advantages for the overall health of your child and in psychological development aspects. So let’s share some thoughts about it in more detail.

The perfect sport for a growing body

Rhythmic gymnastics offers a growing body many advantages. Virtually everyone who spends more than 5 years training rhythmic gymnastics maintains a good figure, even posture, and a beautiful, graceful gait for life.

Intensive training helps build endurance and strength. The regularity of the training helps support the respiratory and cardiac systems in perfect condition. Development of flexibility allows avoiding the risk of injury due to clumsiness and slowness.

In addition to the sports component, this type of activity also fascinates with its aesthetic side. Using music helps improve the accurate feeling of the beat of any music.

Children who undergo training will be advantageously different from their peers due to their strengthened muscles. By their abilities, they will already have inherent: flexibility, coordination, ability to manipulate different apparatus, agility, etc.

Gymnastics training offers the opportunity to evenly and fully develop the child’s body and prevent certain types of diseases if they are in the initial stage: clubfoot and scoliosis.

Besides, if the child regularly attends classes, it minimizes the chances of getting seasonal flu, ensuring that the child has good overall health. The development of a healthy lifestyle and balanced nutrition goes hand in hand with rhythmic gymnastics training.

The advantages of rhythmic gymnastics are undeniable. It consists of developing the girl’s whole body, the inclusion in all muscles, even the smallest, a diverse activity that excludes narrow focus, which allows you to grow a beautiful lady from an ordinary child.

Psychological benefits of rhythmic gymnastics training

After hard and frequent training, children who persist and fight become strong and willful people who can self-discipline in everything. These children become more independent and responsible, do not lose their focus in a stressful situation. All sports events in kindergarten and school will be won by gymnasts who can put in all the effort and willpower necessary to achieve the result. Such opportunities for self-realization will give the girl a chance to feel special and gain self-confidence.

Such a challenging sport helps to build muscle and character, forcing us to solve complex problems in stressful situations. Moreover, all the skills learned in early childhood help to effectively cope with and overcome difficulties later in life.

The best time to start RG training for children

Indeed, the child’s body’s flexibility without proper training every year weakens. Therefore, many parents bring their daughters to sports school as early as their age of four. An early start is advisable for rhythmic gymnastics, so coaches can take advantage of the natural flexibility of a child and maintain it until adulthood with a safe and healthy training regime to ensure the gymnast would not endure lasting injuries that they may carry for the rest of their life.

