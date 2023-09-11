Beginners Guide to Sports Betting

Since the Supreme Court decision of 2018, many sportsbooks have started popping up all over the country as well as online. With the wealth of options on offer, it takes time for beginners to know trust and where to start. The good news is you won’t be short on sign-up offers. Most sportsbooks are easy to use and very user friendly, but if you are new to sports betting, it may all seem a bit daunting.

Legality

Firstly, check the laws in your state and see if sports betting is legal. It’s been legalized in over 30 states, with more set to follow suit over the coming years. So the chances are, you’ll have no problem. The Supreme Court decision of 2018 allowed each state to individually decide whether they wanted to legalize sports betting, with many choosing to capitalize and do so.

Find a Reputable Operator

After checking whether it’s legal in your state, you can task yourself with finding the best operator for you. There are a huge number of options – FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, and BetMGM all offer a sportsbook and are some of the biggest ones operating.

It’s important that you use a trusted operator. Companies put a lot of time and resources into customer safety – ensuring you can make your wagers without any worries.

Opening an account and placing a bet with one of the sportsbooks doesn’t have to be expensive. Many operators cater for both high and low rollers. As you can see in the list available on minimumdepsoitbettingsites.com, there are several operators that accept deposits from just $5.

Types of Bets

Moneyline bets – The simplest type of bet, where you simply pick the winner of a game. The final score is of no importance — only who wins and loses. If you pick the winner, you win the bet.

Point-spread bet – With a point-spread bet, you are betting on a team to win by a number of points or lose within a certain margin of points.

In a moneyline bet, the operator will give the favorite a negative number and the underdog a positive number.

If a team is a -150 favorite to win the game. This means you have to wager $1500 to win $100. If the opposition is +155 underdogs. That means a $100 bet will pay $155.

Total – When you bet on a total, you are wagering on one or both teams scoring more or fewer points than the total given to you by the sportsbooks.

Parlay – A bet involving more than two wagers. All of the wagers you have tied into your parlay need to be successful for your bet to be a winning one.

Prop bet – A prop bet is a bet on a specific player’s performance. Using basketball as an example, you could bet on the amount of points a player will score, how many rebounds they’ll get or how many assists they’ll end up with.

Futures bet – A future bet is a wager on a team to win a title or to do better than or fall short of a season-long win total presented by bookmakers.

Deposit Method

Lastly, you choose a deposit method. Online sportsbooks accept most payment methods, including debit/credit cards, GooglePay, e-wallets, and in some cases, even cryptocurrencies. A novel and interesting method, Play+ is a deposit method that has elements of prepaid debit cards and e-wallets.

All bettors need to do is sign up for a Play+ card and fund it electronically to make same-day deposits to online betting sites. Reputable operators will be monitored by a gaming authority to protect customers, and they all have security systems in place to protect your information. It has never been easier or safer to deposit money.

Make Your First Wager From an Informed Position

If all of the factors listed here are taken into account, you will be in an informed enough position to place your first wager. You do not have to deposit much, most sportsbooks offer great sign-up deals, and you can wager as little as $5. Place your wager with ease from your device wherever you are and enjoy the action.

