Atto Hamdy: Establishing and Identifying the Largest Calisthenics Park in the World

Guinness World Records has added another record title to its archive of the most fascinating titles of the world. The new record was added on February 4, 2021, featuring the world’s Largest Calisthenics Park.

The park is located in spacious area in Qatar, with an astonishing circumference that measures up to 1446.72 m2 (15572 ft2 67 in2). This achievement has enabled Qatar to land its third record in the infamous Guinness World Records.

Figure 1: The Largest Calisthenics Park in the World, Doha – Qatar. Credits to Guinness World Records

As we all know that Qatar is pretty amazing in exceeding one’s expectation. Only last year, Al-Khor has become the home of the longest continuous cycling path in the world.

For this path alone, Qatar has earned two titles in Guinness World Records. The first title was for laying the longest cycling track ever, and the second was for having the largest piece of asphalt concrete laid continuously.

As far as record-breaking, Qatar has been doing pretty amazing in the past few years. This, nevertheless, could not have been done without the help of several businesses and trusted representatives that has helped make this an unforgettable sheer moment of amazement and wonder.

One of the most important representatives we were able to reach and talk to about this iconic moment is Abdelrahman Hamdi M Abdulrahim, widely known as Atto Hamdy former Track and Field national champion in Qatar.

Figure 2: Atto Hamdy on the second left with a team of witnesses hired by Guinness World Records to confirm the status of the calisthenics park. Credits to Google Pictures.

You can imagine our shock when we found out that Hamdy has been managing the whole process from the start. Thanks to Hamdy and the team dedicated to designing and building the park, Doha now has yet another Guinness World Record under its belt.

Without any further delay, let us delve into the story of how Atto Hamdy and his team of representatives were able to contribute to the development of the absolute largest calisthenics park in the world.

The Capital Process

Any grand project officially begins after a group of dedicated people hold a scope meeting to draft their ideas with stakeholders for approval. A few scope meetings later, the stakeholders give feedback on the priorities needed for the site, and guide the team of representatives on the upcoming steps in the project.

Similarly, it was the first step Hamdy has taken after he had pitched the idea of building the biggest calisthenics park ever to Mahmoud Darwish, the founder of Calisthenics parks in Qatar. According to Hamdy, their first initiation was a “small sketch, on a lined, regular piece of paper” in late June 2018.

The scope meeting has helped the team of representatives identify the need for a calisthenics park in Doha. Hamdy suggested that creating such a facility would be impeccably helpful for rookie soldiers who are under training. Due to his withstanding reputation as an athlete, Hamdy was able to convince stakeholders to consider his pitch.

Not long after, Hamdy’s idea was approved by the National Service Academy in Doha and the development of the design was set in motion. Together Hamdy and Darwish were able to develop internal and external schematic designs for the park which were then approved as official blueprints in early August 2018.

Figure 3: Steps of the Capital Process prior to the construction of the largest calisthenics park

After a few months, the duo contacted a trusted construction company called Intelligent Design and handed them the blueprints to start constructing the park. After the project was completed in construction, it moved from the active tab to the completed tab where it can be tested for safety standards and approved for public use.

Needless to say, Hamdy was proud of seeing his idea turn into a reality in a matter of months. “To be completely honest, it was a dream come true,” he said, joyfully. He was yet to find out that his idea would make it to the Guinness World Record in just a few years.

Largest Calisthenics in the World

The largest calisthenics park ever was officially established on January 12, 2021. Since the pitching of the idea in 2018, the park has been in an active process of development. Whether it’s design, procurement, or construction, Hamdy was always there to make sure everything was sailing smoothly.

Due to his vast knowledge about sports and bodybuilding, Hamdy was asked to evaluate the calisthenics bars that were installed and determine whether they were fit for different types of bodies and weights. On the other hand, Darwish was required to submit weekly progress reports disclosing the state of completion of the park.

After the inspection of the site, the park was marked as safe for public use. However, just a few weeks prior to the launching ceremony, something outstanding happened.

It all started after General Saeed Ahmed Al-Noaimi noticed that the park was massive in comparison with other calisthenics parks that he has visited across the world.

Al-Noaimi then asked if the site could be measured and advised Hamdy to contact Guinness World Record for a new possible title on Guinness list. Hamdy was beyond thrilled to do so!

Guinness World Record and Official Attempt

After some time and research, Al-Noaimi found that the calisthenics park in Qatar might just be the largest in the world. Upon contacting Guinness World Records, Hamdy was informed of the inconvenience caused by Covid-19 lockdown and the inability of the incorporation to send an inspection team due to flight restrictions around the globe.

The latter was not discouraged. Instead, Hamdy reached out to Guinness World Records with another suggestion. In a short email, the athlete stated that he can form a certified team of inspectors, as Qatar has the budget and credibility for it. The response was positive, and Guinness team advised Hamdy of the verification process steps.

Figure 4: Atto Hamdy receiving his Guinness World Records participation certificate from the general Al-Noaimi

A list of names of people who played significant roles in establishing the park was sent to Guinness World Records. Among those names was Hamdy’s and Darwish’s. Naturally, Al-Noaimi reached out to the duo and asked them to vouch as reliable witnesses in this historical event.

Hamdy and Darwish were particularly chosen among many other names based on: their qualifications, decade-long years of expertise, as well as the fixed standards that were set by Guinness World Records in the verification steps.

The athlete submitted a lot of paperwork, including background, personal information, documented achievements and experience, and oaths. After becoming a certified witness, Hamdy was asked to attend the documentation of the measuring that took place in late January 2021.

On that date, Hamdy visited the site in person and witnessed the whole process get documented on film for approximately 2-hours without any breaks. Hamdy noted that, “the park was built on a huge piece of land which measures up to approximately 1446.72 m2 (15572 ft2 67 in2) of solid surface.”

The techniques and tools that were used to complete the measurements were based on a conventional physical surveying as well as satellite-based cameras and advanced drones.

The entire facility’s ground was captured on video. The witnesses were then asked to give verbal and written statements on what they saw during the official attempt.

Despite it being a draining task for all parties, Hamdy was excited to have been part of this amazing experience. “I am very happy to have played an important role in such a remarkable event. It all started with a small idea of mine that kept growing until it earned a title in the massive archive of Guinness World Records,” said Hamdy.

Finally, the official record was then approved by Guinness World Record on February 9, 2021, which is the same date of the National Sports Day in Qatar.

Figure 5: Atto Hamdy holding his Guinness World Records participation certificate for the Largest Calisthenics Park in the World.

For more information on Atto Hamdy, check his social media handles: Instagram – Facebook – LinkedIn – Twitter

By Lubna Hassan Amin