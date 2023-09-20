About JungleRaja Casino

JungleRaja Casino entered the market in 2020 and has quickly gained traction among Indian players thanks to its unique jungle brand. Owned by Alpha Interactive Solutions N.V., the site holds a license from the Curacao Gambling Commission.

It offers an extensive collection of 2000+ online casino games and accepts convenient Indian payment methods – all wrapped in an immersive jungle theme. But how does the actual gameplay experience stack up? Let’s find out in this detailed review of Jungle raja.

Here’s a quick overview of JungleRaja Casino and some if its major highlights:

Specialized in the Indian online gambling market

Jungle imagery and theme across the site

Huge game portfolio with 2000+ slots, tables, live games

Owned by Alpha Interactive Solutions N.V.

Licensed by the Government of Curacao

Lucrative bonus offers tailored for India

Accepts Indian payment methods like UPI, Paytm

Website and apps optimized for mobile

24×7 customer support via live chat

Games at JungleRaja

JungleRaja Casino packs an extensive games lobby with over 2000 titles spanning online slots, table games, live dealers, and more from top providers. Some key highlights:

Online Slots

Hundreds of slots with immersive gameplay and themes

Popular titles like Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Wolf Gold etc -Slots based on Indian themes like Ganesha Gold

Table Games

Classic table games like roulette, baccarat, blackjack

Authentic gameplay with intuitive interfaces

High and low stakes variants available

Live Casino

Real tables with live dealers streamed in HD

Popular games like live Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, Monopoly

Dedicated Hindi-speaking tables for Indian players

With new titles frequently added, game variety is excellent catering to all players.

Bonuses and Promotions at JungleRaja

JungleRaja runs special India-centric bonus and promo offers including:

Welcome Bonus – Match bonus up to ?10,000 on first deposit

Referral Bonus – Get bonus credits for referring friends

Weekend Reload – 50% match bonus on weekends

Loyalty Program – Earn comp points on bets to redeem rewards

Festive Bonuses – Diwali, Holi and other festival bonuses

The rewards program keeps players engaged after sign up. Bonuses come with industry-standard wagering requirements.

Banking Options at JungleRaja

JungleRaja Casino accepts convenient and trusted Indian payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. Options include:

Credit/Debit Cards – Visa, Mastercard, Maestro

UPI Apps – BHIM, Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe

NetBanking – Leading Indian banks covered

E-wallets – MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Jeton

Cryptocurrency – Bitcoin, Litecoin

Deposits are instant while withdrawals take 4-24 hours depending on method. Payouts are reliable.

Mobile Experience at JungleRaja

You can enjoy JungleRaja on desktop or mobile without losing anything. The site automatically adapts to your screen size while the iOS and Android apps provide a fully optimized experience.

You easily access all games, bonuses, payments and support on mobile. The interface and performance are slick and responsive.

Customer Service at JungleRaja

JungleRaja Casino offers customer support through:

Live Chat – Quick responses and helpful agents

Email – Typically replies within 12 hours

Support Number – For urgent issues

Support is available round the clock and also offered in Hindi along with English. There is also an extensive FAQ section.

Safety and Security at JungleRaja

JungleRaja utilizes encryption and other security measures to offer safe online gambling including:

128-bit SSL site security

Random number generator certification

Responsible gambling tools like self-exclusion, deposit limits etc

KYC account verification required

The site abides by all regulations and player protection protocols. Banking is also completely secure.

Our Verdict on JungleRaja Casino

Based on our intensive analysis, JungleRaja lives up to its reputation as an entertaining India-focused online casino thanks to:

Huge 2000+ catalog of real money games

Lucrative bonus offers and rewards program

Smooth performance across desktop and mobile

Secure 128-bit SSL encrypted platform

Range of Indian online payment options

For Indian players looking for immersive real money gaming, JungleRaja Casino delivers on all fronts. Its jungle theme gives it a unique appeal. We have no hesitation recommending JungleRaja as a top choice.

In the End

Our in-depth JungleRaja Casino India review shows that it provides a feature-packed, secure, and rewarding online gambling experience tailored for Indian players. From abundant slots and table games to lucrative bonuses and INR support, JungleRaja delivers on all aspects.

So head to the wild jungle at JungleRaja today to start your real money gaming adventure packed with big wins and entertainment!

Related Posts via Categories