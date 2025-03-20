Heard about the Martingale system? Double your bet after every loss, and eventually, one win will recover everything. That sounds inspiring…. Until you hit a long losing streak and burn through your bankroll in minutes.

So, what’s the smarter way to bet? Read on to figure that out!

5 Worthy Betting Strategies to Consider

1. Labouchere System: A Smarter Way to Chase Losses

The Labouchere system looks fancy. Basically, it’s just a way to structure your bets. Unlike Martingale, it doesn’t force you to double up after every loss. Instead, you set a betting sequence and adjust it as you win or lose.

How It Works:

Pick a sequence of numbers (like 1-2-3-4-5). Your bet is the sum of the first and last numbers (1+5 = 6). If you win, cross out those numbers and bet the new first and last numbers. If you lose, add the lost bet to the end of your list. Repeat until you clear the sequence.

Why It Works:

It lets you control your risk better than Martingale.

You don’t need a massive bankroll to make it work.

It’s flexible—you can adjust your sequence based on your goals.

Pro Tip:

Keep your starting sequence short. A long sequence makes it harder to recover when you lose.

2. Fibonacci Strategy: Let Math Do the Work

The Fibonacci system is another way to increase bets after a loss. But it’s slower and more manageable. It follows the Fibonacci sequence: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, etc. (Each number is the total of the two preceding ones.)

How It Works:

Start with the first number in the sequence. If you lose, proceed to the next number in the sequence. If you win, go back two steps. Keep going until you’re back to your base bet.

Why It Works:

You increase bets gradually, reducing risk.

It helps recover losses without needing to win immediately.

Example:

You start betting 1 unit. You lose, so you bet 1 again. You lose again, so you bet 2. Lose again? Bet 3. Once you win, drop back two steps in the sequence.

Pro Tip:

Set a stopping point. Hit five or six losses in a row? Rethink your approach. Don’t follow the sequence blindly.

3. D’Alembert System: Slow and Steady Wins the Race

D’Alembert is a good choice if you hate sudden bankroll swings. Instead of doubling your bet, you increase it by one unit when you lose. And decrease it by one when you win.

How It Works:

Pick a base bet (e.g., $10). If you lose, increase your next bet by one unit ($20). If you win, decrease it by one unit ($10). Repeat until you hit your profit goal.

Why It Works:

You don’t risk big amounts in a short time.

It works well for even-money bets like blackjack, baccarat, or roulette.

You won’t hit table limits as quickly as with Martingale.

Pro Tip:

Don’t keep increasing bets for too long. On a bad streak? Step back and reassess instead of pushing forward blindly.

4. Paroli System: Make Winning Streaks Count

Unlike Martingale, which chases losses, Paroli focuses on winning streaks. Instead of raising stakes after losses, you increase them after wins.

How It Works:

Pick a base bet.

If you win, double your bet.

If you win again, double it one more time.

After three wins, go back to your base bet.

If you lose at any point, restart at your base bet.

Why It Works:

It capitalizes on streaks without risking everything.

You lock in profits instead of chasing losses.

You can walk away ahead even if you lose after a streak.

Pro Tip:

Set a limit for how long you’ll ride a streak. Three wins is a common stopping point, but you can tweak it based on your risk level.

5. 1326 Betting System: Structured Risk, Bigger Wins

The 1326 system is another positive progression strategy like Paroli. But it comes with more structure! It aims to maximize wins while minimizing losses.

How It Works:

Start with 1 unit. If you win, bet 3 units. Win again? Bet 2 units. Win again? Bet 6 units. If you win all four bets, restart at 1 unit. If you lose at any point, go back to 1 unit.

Why It Works:

It ensures you take profits after a streak instead of risking it all.

It keeps losses small while letting wins grow.

Example:

Let’s say your base bet is $10. The sequence would go: $10 → $30 → $20 → $60. If you hit all four, you’ve locked in $120. Lose at any step? Back to $10.

Pro Tip:

Stick to the system. If you hesitate and tweak it mid-way, you lose the edge it gives you.

The Real Secret? Have a Plan

Most punters lose money because they bet randomly. Any of these systems can work better than Martingale. But only if you have discipline.

Want to test these? Try them on low-stakes tables first. Keep notes. See what fits your style. And most importantly—don’t just chase wins. Play smart, and the wins will follow.

