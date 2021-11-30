By

Most young athletes opt for something “traditional” like basketball, baseball, soccer, or football. But if you’re looking for a sport that you can compete in for a long time, even after you finish school, it’s rowing. In fact, we’re major proponents of joining a rowing club and investing some of your time into learning the skills required to advance and become competitive.

What is a Rowing Club?

Rowing clubs are a lot like tennis clubs or golf clubs. They’re formal groups where individuals enjoy the sport of rowing. However, unlike sports like tennis or golf, which are individual sports, rowing is a team sport. The term “club” often means “team.” Most rowing teams are not-for-profit amateur organizations. Some are associated with schools and universities, while others stand alone.

With all of the different requirements, including large shells, shell rental and storage, dock facilities, and training, rowing can be an expensive sport. However, much of this cost is shared by the members and/or the organization affiliated with it.

Most people don’t grow up rowing. And while it’s definitely a sport that requires stamina and skill mastery in order to be elite, it’s never too late to start. There are plenty of beginner lessons at nearby rowing clubs.

The beauty of rowing is that it’s simple enough for anyone to learn, yet requires incredible skill and nuance to become elite. As you become more experienced, you can take advanced camps for very specific skills or boat positions.

For example, this Coxwains Only five-day camp is one of the best training opportunities for experienced Coxswains (the person who is in charge of navigation and steering). Then there are other camps specifically for learning sculling and sweeping skills, as well as those for improving fitness and nutrition.

Reasons to Join a Rowing Club

Now that you know what a rowing club is, let’s take a look at some of the compelling reasons why people join them (and perhaps why you should, too).

Excellent form of Exercise

Rowing is an incredible workout. In fact, it’s one of the few exercises that’s both low-impact and high in cardio. This double-play of benefits is sure to make you fit.

“One of the big benefits of rowing is that it’s a low-impact experience, giving joints a much-needed break. Because it’s a resistance exercise done in a seated position, you’re not putting as much wear and tear on your back and knees,” Cleveland Clinic explains.

In terms of muscle strength and toning, you can expect to strengthen your upper back, shoulders, and arms. This makes it perfect for people who want to get ripped.

Connect With Nature

Very few sports give you a genuine opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy the great outdoors. Rowing is one of them.

In a world of non-stop screen time and noise, rowing serves as an outlet. While the fitness component is no walk in the park, it’s a very enjoyable and freeing experience. The only noise you’ll hear is that of a Coxswain barking out orders.

Embrace the Power of Teamwork

Rowing is a true team sport. Every single person has to be working together in unison. Coordination and cooperation are vital to success. It can take months of practice for a team to row together, but there are plenty of valuable lessons to be learned in the process. There’s nothing quite like the moment it all clicks. Even in the midst of the burning muscles and panting, you’ll feel a sense of peace as you effortlessly glide across the water.

Strong Bonds and Friendships

While you can always join a casual rowing club for people who simply enjoy being on the water and getting some exercise, most club teams are very competitive. You can expect to spend 12 to 15 hours per week with your team during the season. This leads to strong bonds and friendships – some of which will last your entire lifetime! That’s just an added bonus on top of all the other perks that rowing offers.

Adding it All Up

Rowing isn’t for everyone. However, don’t let your lack of familiarity with the sport cause you to ignore it. Though it might not be as popular as tennis, golf, baseball, basketball, soccer, or any other major sports in the United States, it’s arguably one of the most accessible and enjoyable.

Try joining a rowing club and taking some training classes. If nothing else, you’ll have some new experiences!