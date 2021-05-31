How Covid-19 is Making Tennis a More Popular Sport

By

Year 2020 was badly jolted by the outbreak of coronavirus with the world’s activities disturbed hugely. From economics to business to travel to sports, everything was affected big time. The high peaks of the virus saw the lockdowns in the majority of the countries and every individual was limited to the house. Sports, which are continued throughout the year, stopped. Tennis, which is played throughout the year, all across the globe, came to a halt with no tournaments played for months.

But now we have an insight. That, strangely, tennis popularity has increased in this period. Though the normal tennis, without crowds, with Covid-19 tests, with withdrawals because of virus, with limited personnel, started back in August and we saw Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal becoming winners of the US Open and the French Open.

Yes, tennis is safe

Tennis is, somehow a safer sport than many. We might have not applied the term social distance before this pandemic era but players are well socially-distanced from each other while playing tennis. It is a non-contact sport, allowing you to stay at least six feet apart at all times and you can use your own set of balls to keep absolute contact-free. Tennis can serve all the purposed that are needed to be maintained in the pandemic.

Tennis can serve all the purposed that are needed to be maintained in the pandemic.

Tennis is good and healthy

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many of us looking for ways to keep healthy and strong. We assure you that tennis is a very beneficial and healthy activity to do to keep your body healthier. A good way to put out all your anxiety and to have some fun time with your friends yet socially-distanced from them too. As eco friendly sports gear get better, they will be healthy for the environment as well.

An excellent activity to keep your body fit and strong

As mentioned earlier, a good way to keep your body fit and strong. Tennis is good for your mind as well as your body. It is from those few sports that involved the whole body to hit one shot. So, as you hit your forehand shot, just remember each part of your body has contributed to it. From mind to eyes to shoulders to arms to hands to torso to legs to feet, each part has played its part. So, a definite way to stay fit and strong.

Tennis can keep you motivated and focused

There isn’t much to do in the lockdowns but to stay at home using your smartphones for long hours filling your mind with a lot of anxiety, worries, and tension. Tennis is a good way to release all those negative energies and stay focused and motivated in these tough times.

Well, tennis has become a popular sport in this time of pandemic for numerous reasons and the sport has all the reasons for you to take it up and start learning. Tennis isn't the only racket sport that has grown during the pandemic. Pickleball has also really grown.

