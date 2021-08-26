By

Online sports betting has certainly continued its trajectory as a leading wagering option for new and seasoned punters alike. In addition to the convenience of visiting your favorite betting site from your desktop or mobile device, the reason why sports betting is a popular activity is due to the incredible number of market varieties available. But the question remains: which, if any, is the best sport to bet on? Here we list some of the leading and most popular sports to wager on in 2021.



Football sports betting

When it comes to popularity, no sport boasts a global audience quite like football. Whether it’s experienced sports bettors looking for the next challenge or football lovers rooting for their favorite team, the beautiful game will always attract crowds from far and wide. Football continues to capture the hearts of fans throughout the world and is one of the most popular sports to watch and bet on.

A top online betting site will offer competitive odds on major events thanks to the popularity of the game. What’s more, bettors will also find a wealth of interesting betting markets thanks to the strategic nature of the game, from the number of bookings a team will receive to corners.

Horse racing

Horse racing is another sport that continues to retain a dedicated audience despite newer generations opting for betting on sports games like football or boxing. Horse racing enjoys consistently competitive odds and still enjoys a reputation as one of the purest forms of sports betting. Horse racing is also a great day out and an opportunity to dress up and spend time with friends. This, combined with a wide range of markets, impressive promotions and huge live streaming availability helps horse race betting charge into second place.

Betting on tennis

Tennis is another sport many consider to be one of the best on which to bet as the sport itself is so exciting. Despite having a relatively niche audience compared to football, a tennis match brings with it some of the most dramatic, action-packed moments of any sport. The opportunities in which people can bet during a game of tennis make the prospect more appealing, with punters able to bet on every point, set and game.

Big events like Wimbledon certainly draw the crowds, while live-streaming and live coverage means you can enjoy the game from the convenience of your home.

Some of the greatest tennis stars like Novac Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams have bolstered the popularity of the sport thanks to their ferocity and entertaining style on the court.