5 Sports That You Can Enjoy Well Into Your Old Age

Many sports are fitness-oriented activities that teenagers and adults can engage in. While high-impact sports like volleyball, basketball, football, and rugby are popular, they can strain the body over time and lead to injuries.

Many sports are fitness-oriented, and they are activities your children can engage in well into their old age. Below are some of the athletic endeavors that you can take part in and enjoy for life:

Swimming

Swimming is one of the popular sports with a substantial following across the world. It also is one of the highly recommended activities anyone can do at all stages of life. It is as competitive as any contact sport but with lesser strain on your body. Swimmers, unlike runners, have a lower risk for injuries, yet they experience a relatively similar beneficial impact.

The water supports much of the body’s weight, limiting pressures (stresses) on the skeleton. But it also provides a natural resistance essential for building and toning muscles and tissues. It is a cardiovascular exercise known to improve flexibility, strengthens the heart, among other things that some workouts do not provide.

Such an impact on the body is beneficial, and this will manifest as you age and your fitness level changes. The lower the risk of injury, the fewer chances of being forced to live an inactive lifestyle. Therefore, you can have many years of swimming during your youth and many more after leaving the pool of competition. Many pro swimmers report that swimming is a sport that also entails mediation, promotes emotional health, and helps alleviate stress.

Tennis

Tennis is often considered a lifetime sport. It can be a competitive game enjoyed even at old age. It provides a chance to experience aerobic and anaerobic exercising. Tennis helps improve balance, agility, and condonation while building leg strength.

Your body will be taking part in a high-impact sport when you play tennis, thus subjected to wear and tear. Moreover, your game will evolve with continued playing; therefore, it has a far better transition than other high-impact games. Your sprint or smashing might not increase significantly as you hone your skills, but your heart, coordination, balance, and flexibility will improve considerably as you age.

Cycling

Cycling is fun. You get to experience the outdoors and substantial health benefits. It is a sport that you need not shelf as you age. Many athletes continue riding even in their old age, enjoy the open road, or doing it on a stationary bike. Few schools have a cycling team, but that does not mean your child cannot discover the benefits of riding a bicycle. You can get them one to use when going to school and other places.

Cycling puts minimal stress on the body, similar to what swimming does, causing very little wear to the cartilage and ligaments. It also tones and strengthens the muscles, increases stamina, and improves flexibility and mobility. Studies also associate cycling with better heart and lung function and improved circulation. Furthermore, most cyclists tend to have reduced anxiety, stress, and depression.

The other wonderful thing about cycling is that it can be a social activity that exposes you to people. But come of these acquaintances will be with people or vehicles that are not aware of your presence. As such, you should ride knowing you are safe. Wear bright colors and protective gear like helmets. Also, ensure your bike has reflectors and the lights are working if you like riding at night.

Rowing, Kayaking, And Canoeing

Rowing or crew is a sporting activity in some schools and open for interested students but mainly as a club or recreation option. Rowing races are demanding competitions, but they help educate on the significance of working as a team. As such, it is an excellent exercise for workouts that entail working as a team.

Many cities have crew clubs that offer an opportunity to keep enjoying the sport after your competitive days. Moreover, you also can relive some of those moments after putting the shell away by hitting the gym and spending some minutes on the rowing machines. You also can invest in the apparatus to operate in the comforts of your home.

Rowing will be a serious workout irrespective of where, how, or whom you do it with, demanding you to engage the big muscle groups. It will put your arms, legs, back, and core to the test as you burn more calories than when running.

Canoeing and kayaking are less demanding forms of rowing but are good upper body exercises. They are a perfect alternative when you miss experiencing the outdoor adventures associated with rowing. But since they focus more on the upper body, canoeing and kayaking are ideal cross-training workouts for runners or people that injured their knees earlier in life.

Golf

Different athletes have a thing for golf. Playing golf is for all ages and is a great workout. Forgetting using the trollies and walk, covering the 18 holes will be the same as trekking roughly five miles. Moreover, you will burn approximately 2,000 calories. Golf is a sport with numeral health benefits that also cover your mental and physical wellbeing.

However, golf cannot substitute sustained cardio activity. It would be best if you complimented your golfing with another cardiovascular game or exercise. For instance, you can hit the gym to focus on different body areas, which can also benefit your golf game.

