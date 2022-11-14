Your First Game Day At Your First Skirmish: A Beginner’s Guide Before the game

Before the first skirmish starts for real, you’ll be split into teams and told about safety. Magazines will be held off weapons and in a selection of best dump pouches (including pistols), and safeties switched on until you are within the game zone, where eye protection is mandatory. It is very important that you pay close attention to the safety brief. It will explain not only the safety rules of the game, but also the scenario, any advanced rules (like medic rules, respawns, etc.), and a general idea of how the site is set up, which is more important than you would think. There isn’t much worse than getting lost in the woods for half an hour while looking for a target to shoot because you were yakking during the briefing. I know, believe me! You also don’t want to anger the strict marshals who will restart the briefing from the beginning if they find anyone talking during it. This will cut into the time you have to skirmish.

How does it hurt to get shot with a BB gun?

A person who has experienced a hard pinch or flick will have a good idea of what to expect if they are hit remotely or over garments. Taking an Airsoft BB at close range or being on bare skin feels like a bee sting, although the discomfort lasts less than one second before it fades. Wearing protection is essential if you care about having a few little marks here and there because airsoft weapons can leave welts or marks on the skin. I’m sure a lot of you have played paintball before. A paintball marker hurts a lot more than a single hit. On the other hand, Airsoft guns are much more accurate and fire faster than paintball markers, so you will probably get hit more than once. Even though paintball guns use ammunition that breaks whenever it hits you, Airsoft is much safer because the legal limits for muzzle energy are about 1/14th of what they are for the average paintball gun. You need to get over your fear of contact by forcing yourself to absorb hits. This will give you the confidence to be more aggressive on the field and deliver blows the other team isn’t expecting. Whoever takes a chance wins.

Tips for Skirmish Tactics

Don’t be the kind of skirmisher who thinks that tactics are like breath mints. Here are three examples of mistakes that new skirmishers often make and how to avoid them.

Always keep your head moving.

When you’re full of adrenaline and desperate for a kill, it’s effortless to get tunnel vision, but be aware that more seasoned players will take advantage of your single-mindedness. Take a thorough look around to see where your current target and his teammates might be hiding, and keep an eye on your own back while you’re in the lead of the patrol.

Communication is important.

Make sure that as soon as you find a target or come under fire, you tell your team where the target is and how far away it is. If you get shot before you can notify your squad where the enemy fire is coming from, you’ll have to sit back and watch while they fight in silence lest you attract the notice of a marshal and a deserved reprimand.

Don’t give in to the urge to run back towards where you were last shot.

This is a sure way to get hit again, unless it is a key part of reaching the goal. Most Airsoft skirmishers who have played for a while know that there is a good chance that the dude they just sent straight to respawn will come back for revenge. They’ll be ready for it. Expect the adversary to have relocated in anticipation of your return if you are returning to the same area.

Footwear

Extreme movement is a hallmark of the sport of airsoft, which is played in a wide variety of environments, including abandoned factories and warehouses; nevertheless, this feature, which contributes to the sport’s emphasis on realism, can be hazardous to your feet if you’re not careful. Boots that provide adequate cushioning and ankle support come highly recommended from me. Obviously, this is somewhat subjective, so wear whatever footwear makes you feel most comfortable and is acceptable at your site; nonetheless, we do not advocate high heels. However, my personal choice is to wear combat boots or mid-height walking boots since they provide a wonderful blend of mobility and substantial protection for the feet and ankles. Many locations, particularly indoor sites, will allow trainers, but my personal taste is to use army boots or mid-height walking boots. Boots that the military gives out are great, especially for wooded areas and the outdoors, since they tend to be more water resistant than hiking boots. Hiking boots are light, so you can run almost as fast as you would in trainers. They also have reinforced toes, good arch support, and ankle support, which reduces the risk of injury.

I always tell people to wear face protection when skirmishing, mostly because a shot to the face or nose hurts and could hurt their teeth. Most of the time, people over 18 who go to Airsoft skirmishes don’t have to wear full face protection.

The benefit of full-face protection is not only safety but also an increase in shooter confidence, which makes you more eager to thrust your head out into the action. This is analogous to the early combat helmets, which resulted in a large boost in the confidence of troops in combat, despite the fact that the steel & tin helmets of the time were on the verge of becoming ineffectual. Either a full-face paintball-style mask or a mesh lower-face mask combined with full-seal goggles will give you the best protection for your face and give you the “cajones” to put pressure on the other side while exchanging fire. Also, you won’t have to worry about ruining your appearance if you decide to go “on the pull” after the game.

