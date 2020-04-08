Where to Watch Free Movies Online

By

Do you love watching movies, but you cannot afford to pay for a streaming service? You are not alone. You can opt to visit a movie store to get the newest film frequently. However, you will end up with a vast collection that will occupy most of your space. You can avoid this by using one of the several free streaming sites. Here, you can watch both newer and classic movies without spending a dime. You can watch most of these sites in a web browser or a dedicated app. Nevertheless, not all of these sites are legal or secure. Instead of struggling to find which sites are safe, here is where you can watch free movies online.

YouTube. Currently, YouTube is the king of free streaming. Here you will find original content, and you can watch it for free. YouTube is now hosting a paid subscription service YouTube Red, but it also has a robust library of movies you can stream for free. You can type the title of the movie you want on the search bar, and YouTube will provide it if it was uploaded. You can also type the genre of film you like, and the site will provide you with several choices. Popcornflix. Here is an excellent place to watch your favorite TV show online for free. Popcornflix has over 1,500 movies in their playlist. The massive playlist is enabled by their parent company, Screen Media, Ventures. This site is also one of the best alternatives to YouTube when it comes to watching free movies. The site contains films from all genres, including comedy, drama, horror, action, romance, and even documentaries. With Popcornflix, you can either sign up or click on a movie you like to begin streaming for free. Tubi TV. This site offers both free movies and TV episodes. Tubi TV contains all types of movie genres. The site is also available on all devices. You can enjoy your movies on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Sony Smart TVs, and even the web. You will also have to watch a few commercials, but this is common in almost all free services. Tubi TV gets its movie content from over 200 partners, including NBCUniversal. In case you want to use this site to supplement Netflix instead of replacing it, click on the “Not on Netflix” to find new films. Pluto TV. Although this site is not popular, you will find it worth your attention. Not only does Pluto TV provide you with free movies online, but it also has a free live-TV streaming service. While the channels may vary, the site has several live movie channels. This feature makes it perfect for those who do not know what to watch. Pluto TV does not have a vast library of on-demand movies, but it covers this downside with its variety of free live movie channels.

Do not allow boredom to get the better of you while you can use your smartphone or TV to access free movies online.

