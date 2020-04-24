What is the Best Way to Stream Sports? 9 Great Services to Use

By

Are you trying to learn about the best way to stream sports? If yes, you should check out our list here of the best services. If you want to cut the cord but you think you can’t watch your favorite sports games without cable,?I’ve got good news for you.

Now you can. As the web?and TV apps grow with popularity, so do the choices of watching?your favorite players in the action on streaming sports channels. So where do you find them? How can you stream sports without the cord and paying so much?

We’ve got you covered. In this post, you’ll learn the best way to stream sports so you can stop paying hundreds of dollars for expensive cable.

The Best Way to Stream Sports and End Your Cable Subscription

Here?are some great ways to watch your favorite sports channels. And it won’t cost a fortune.

Chromecast

One of the hottest ways to access sports streams is with Google’s Chromecast. And it’s available for your Mac devices.?Chromecast from Mac?lets you watch endless hours of sports and entertainment.

Setup takes about 10 minutes. And all you need is an HDMI cord to watch your favorite games on a number of apps like YouTube, Hulu, and much more.?$35.

2.?YouTube TV

YouTube TV?provides fans with a huge selection of?live sports channels, including ESPN, NBA TV, CBS Sports Network, ?FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, the ?Olympic Channel, and the Tennis Channel.

The app offers some add-ons you can purchase with your subscription such as NBA League Pass and Fox Soccer Plus. Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer the NFL Network.

But you might want to buy a subscription to that app separately. At this time, they don’t stream international channels. But the app also has a huge selection of entertainment and news channels. $49.99 per month

3.?CBS All Access

As part of your subscription, CBS All Access allows subscribers to stream a live feed of the local?CBS Sports channel. Sports fans can also view NFL games live.

When you subscribe you can watch?other events. Tune in to PGA Tour events, the NCAA March Madness tournament, and more sports.

A CBS All Access subscription offers more than sports. Their library streams on-demand content and original TV shows.

Want a commercial-free viewing experience? Then sign up for their ‘No Commercials’ plan for $11.99 per month.

You can also watch apps from your iOS and Android smartphone, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and more devices Basic plan:?$5.99 per month

4.?fuboTV

fuboTV is a great option for sports fanatics. It comes with many channels:

FOX

CBS

Golf Channel

NBA TV

NBC

NFL Network

TBS

TNT

If you live in New York City you can watch MSG, YES, and SNY. fuboTV streams international games and events as well, including Fox Deportes, beIN Sports, TUDN and GOL TV, and additional international sports channel add-ons.

Similar to other streaming apps, fubo offers news and entertainment channels and on-demand shows. The latest two: Viacom and the Discovery channel.

fubo TV is also available for Android, App,leTV, iOS, FireTV, Roku, and Chromecast devices.?You can?stream two devices at once.?$54.99 per month.

ESPN+

ESPN+ offers fans live sports. But it doesn’t replace ESPN cable channels. On the streaming app, you can view NHL, MLB, MLS, the PGA Tour, and more. They also stream college games.

On the downside, the app doesn’t show?ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts or live NBA coverage. But shows you can watch on ESPN+ include E:60, 30 for 30.

The app?doesn’t stream First Take, NFL Live, Outside the Lines, SportsCenter, SportsNation. It works with Android, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast, Android, and iOS, and TVOS devices.?$4.99 per month.

6.?Sling TV

Sling TV offers a combination of sports coverage. Although it’s all split between two of its plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue.

You’ll need both packages to view all of the sports shows and events. The app has an add-on called Sports Extra if you don’t mind tacking on another $10 a month.

This add-on features?games from beIN Sports, ESPN U, MLB Network, NBA TV, the NHL Network and Golf Channel. The Sling Orange and Blue plan permit you to stream up to four plans simultaneously. One for Blue and three for Orange.

Their?cloud DVR add-on for $5 per month enables subscribers to record up to 50 hours of shows. Available on the web, smartphones, Roku, FireTV, Xbox console, and other devices.?$30 per month

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now is the old?DirecTV Now. Its plans are higher than most other streaming apps.?On the app, you’ll get wide coverage of national sports but you’ll pay for it. The AT&T TV Now’s Max plan costs $70 per month.

The sports?streams include four ESPN channels,?CBS Sports Network, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel, FS1, SEC Network, and some RSNs.?AT&T TV Now provides 20 hours of DVR storage and records for 30 days.

Sports junkies appreciate the Lookback and Rewind capabilities. It?allows subscribers to view content that’s aired in the past 72 hours.

You can start live streams from the start oi the broadcast. But they’re not available for every program.

AT&T TV Now is available on streaming media devices, mobile platforms, and the web. It’s not available on PlayStation 4 or Xbox consoles.?$55 per month.

8.?Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video?covers the streaming of?Thursday night NFL games and has a few channels that feature sports you can add to your subscription. These include NBA League Pass, CBS All Access, and PGA Tour Live.

Amazon Prime streams a wide variety of shows. But you’ll often pay extra for them.?They produce the All or Nothing series, a behind-the-camera look at the players.

It?may offer value, but it doesn’t match the?coverage as other streaming apps.?Available on the web, Android, iOS, FireTV, smart TVs, AppleTV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, and Wii game consoles.?$8.99 per month

Hulu

Hulu sports fans an array of sporting channels, including CBS Sports Network, seven ESPN channels, BTN, FS1, FS2, NBC Sports Network, and Golf Channel.

What you won’t get with Hulu is the NFL Network, MLB Network, and NBA TV. You can order Hulu in Spanish as an add-on for $4.99 per month to watch ESPN Deportes and international sports coverage.

Similar to its predecessors, Hulu also offers news and entertainment channels. With Hulu, you’ll need to pay more for LiveTV and get a subscription to Hulu+ Live.?

In the package, you’ll gain access to a host of on-demand movies and TV shows. You can get 200 hours of DVR storage with the Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on for $9.99.

More simultaneous screening options are available with a $14.99 add-on.?$5.99 per month; $54.99 for Hulu + Live TV.

The Takeaway on the Best Way to Stream Sports

Sports fans: now you know the best way to stream sports. Whether you’re a diehard football fan or prefer basketball, golf, or some other sport, you’ve got nine great choices and reasons to cut the cord.

Looking for more great content? Explore more articles on our blog.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines