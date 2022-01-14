By

The technology that has gripped everyone in offices and at home is the internet. With time, the internet has improved drastically in terms of speed and affordability. Imagine the 90s era when dial-up internet was used as a means to surf websites and check emails. However, with such a low speed, it was not possible to do online activities such as streaming, heavy downloading, and gaming.

There were not many service providers as they are found today. For instance, you can find plenty of internet service providers offering fiber, cable, and DSL internet. The speed varies with each type of connection and the choice of internet connection depends on several people and types of activities.

However, the question is what is an internet service provider, and which internet service providers are available in my area. In this article, we are going to shed some light on what an internet service provider is and what plans each service provider is offering. Stick to the post until the end and let’s begin without waiting further.

What is an Internet Service Provider?

Internet Service Provider normally denoted as ISP is the term used for companies offering internet services. If someone is talking about their provider, they generally are speaking of ISP. Your internet service provider makes it possible to access the internet at various speeds. Nowadays, cable internet providers also offer cable subscriptions along with high-speed internet. On top of it, cable internet providers also bring lots of packages and deals to combine all the services in one.

An internet service provider is a gateway to your internet connection and all the activities you can do online. Moreover, without the activation from the backend, you won’t be able to access different websites, send emails, do online shopping, stream your favorite shows, and download large files.

The Internet service provider offers you a link from their servers to your device. When you send an email to your colleague, you might feel that the email is sent directly. However, in reality, the email is sent indirectly from your computer to the ISP’s server.

Internet Service Providers Near Me

When it comes to picking the best internet service provider near me, what I do is to enter the zip code. After pressing enter, the results are displayed where every ISP is listed. Here are some of the best internet service providers near my area, which you can also pick according to your location. Let’s take a look at some of the available internet service providers near me.

Cox

Cox Communications is one of the most reputed internet service providers in my area. Apart from offering internet, it also brings plenty of packages that include telephone and cable. However, if you prefer to have a standalone internet plan, Cox is an optimal choice.

Cox internet packages are well versed with people of different needs and budgets. No matter, which plans you choose, Cox has got you covered with fast internet that allows you to stream movies without buffering, play games without lag, and download huge files without interruptions.

Moreover, the Cox security suite is one of the best things offered by only a few providers. The security suite helps you keep protected and secure while surfing websites, shopping, and doing transactions. One of the best things about Cox is its customer support. Cox en español helps you to call anytime without waiting and respond to your queries immediately.

Spectrum

Spectrum is the best choice for residents of the United States covering more than 42 states across the country. Just like Cox, Spectrum also offers standalone internet plans that cater to your need for daily online activities from streaming to gaming and browsing to socializing.

Apart from offering standalone internet, Spectrum also helps you to bundle your services including internet, cable, and telephone. One of the best things about Spectrum is its inclusion of free security suite that comes with all of its plans. Moreover, if you want to manage and pay your bills without much effort, just download the My Spectrum App.

Spectrum currently offers three packages that include Single Play, Double Play, and Triple Play. If you go for the triple play Spectrum package, you will get more than 175 channels with free HD, nationwide WIFI access, and unlimited calling in the United States.

Mediacom

Entering the Zip Code has allowed me to check the fastest available internet in my area or should I say the best internet service provider near me. Mediacom as told by many users have good repute and allows you to stay connected throughout the day without any disruptions. Whether you are binge-watching TV series, downloading large files, or playing call of duty with a group of friends, Mediacom delivers as much as 1000Mbps speed.

You don’t need to worry if you are looking for an affordable internet plan because Mediacom starting speed is up to 100Mbps. With lighting fast speed and prices that cater to people of every budget, Mediacom delivers optimal services.

As we have seen earlier about bundles and packages offered by Cox and Spectrum, Mediacom is not an exception. You can bundle internet with phone, internet with TV, or combine all three services in one. Mediacom’s customer service is also average, which helps you get assistance whenever you want.

Summing Up

In this post, we have discussed what is an internet service provider and internet service providers near me. Before you subscribe to any of these ISPs, make sure to check their availability in your area.