What Impact Has the Flourishing Online Betting Industry Had on US Sports

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court, the highest court in the land ruled that the legality of sports betting is to be decided by the individual states, we’ve seen a boom town in online betting. This ramped up growth has also meant some major shifts in the way sports are packaged, presented and covered.

More places to play means more ways to bet and that goes beyond just betting with or against the point spread. There are money lines, over/unders, prop betting and more.

The best sports betting sites in the USA are explained here and you need a guide as there is a lot to learn about how to wager intelligently. It also goes without saying that you need to bet responsibly. Media have really shifted their focus in recent years, and you can see the new direction start with the rise of fantasy football.

More people watch the NFL with their fantasy teams in mind first and television coverage adjusted to that. Daily fantasy, with money on the line is and always gambling, so it was natural and expected to see the leaders in DFS become big players in sports gambling. Now more than ever, people are increasing their interest in acquiring information relating to injuries, suspensions, or anything else that might cause a key player to potentially miss a game.

We’ve also seen a massive boom in content, on the web, and elsewhere, related to gambling focused content. We’ve seen quite a few well known journalists leave traditional outlets for sports betting platforms, and that’s the smart thing to do!

Given the state of the media industry and what’s happening to journalism, those that have made or are looking to make the switch to online betting outlets have picked/are picking the right number.

