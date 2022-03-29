What does total over/under bet mean in sports betting?

By

A total bet in betting means a bet wagered on any kind of quantitative indicator registered in a sporting event. Most often it is performance indicators: goals in football (soccer) and hockey events, points in basketball matches, games in tennis…

You can wager a total bet both in pre-match and live betting (it is usually abbreviated as T). In this article, we intend to speak about the types and advantages of total bets.

What do Total Under and Total Over mean?

Initially, the Total market is subdivided into over bets (TO) and under bets (TU). Some set statistical indicators are then to be taken as a reference point. For example, 2.5 goals in football events.

If the teams score three goals or more, the TO bet (2.5) hits. And, vice versa, two or less goals result in the win of the TU bet (2.5).

The totals market is one of the most popular in betting, therefore it is always placed at the top of the detailed breakdown of the match.

Different BOs may offer total bets in different ways. Below are some of the more typical examples.

The total itself may usually be indicated by a single letter, abbreviation or a whole word in combination with digits.

Total bets with a bet-back option

The total betting are being differentiated by winning, losing and bet-back options. To return the funds to the deposit (a bet-back option), choose a total with an integer value.

For example, let’s take the long-held Athletic Bilbao – Getafe match. TO (2.0) was quoted by BOs at 1.77, and TU (2.0) – at 2.17.

The bettors having wagered on these outcomes have received a bet-back with a 1.00 coefficient. Since the final score is 1:1 (a total of two goals), it is equal to the proposed indicator.

Total betting in football (soccer)

The 2.5 goal football outcome is considered the classic and most popular “reference point” in the pre-match detailed breakdown.

Let’s calculate the bet on the example of the upcoming El Clasico.

In case Real and Barcelona score more than three goals in total, 100 USD are to be multiplied by 1.64 resulting in a winnings of 164 USD.

In the reverse situation, two goals or less guarantee the payment of 223 USD for a bet wagered on the same 100 USD.

The BO client can choose the limit for the total at its own discretion. For example, in the all time favorite duel of Los Blancos and Blaugranes the limit was set from 0.5 to 7.5.

In football, in addition to performance indicators, some other markets can be offered for wagering total bets. Read more below.

Individual totals

An individual total is a bet wagered on the quantitative indicator of a single team or athlete. It is usually abbreviated as IT.

In the aforementioned El Clasico, you could wager bets on separate performance indicators of either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The IT bets are being calculated in the same way as the total bets. The calculation takes into account the individual performance indicators of either Real Madrid or Barcelona, but not the final score.

Three-way totals

A three-way total is a more strict version of the standard total bet. In the detailed breakdown, it is indicated by the words Over / Tie / Under and is to be supplemented with a certain digital value.

Let’s calculate one line in this market for a 100 USD stake.

A bet wagered on “over 3” is to hit with four goals or more scored, resulting in a 254 USD win.

A bet on “tie 3” is to hit with three goals scored. This strict condition guarantees a win of 420 USD.

You may also be interested to know: asian handicap meaning

A bet on “under 3” is to hit with two goals or less scored, resulting in a 232.4 USD win.

The three-way total bet may also be an individual total bet, calculated similarly to the standard one.

Statistics totals

Football is considered the king of sports, so it has the king’s choice of statistics totals. The same El Clasico offers total bets for:

corners;

yellow and red cards;

offsides;

shots on goal;

throw-ins.

This is an incomplete list of betting options. You can also wager bets on these and other statistical indicators by teams, halve-times, other time periods, both in prematch and live betting.

The statistics bets are not difficult to calculate at all. For example, if the teams serve more than ten corners in total, the total corners TO 9.5 is to hit.

Conclusion

Total betting is a separate and huge type of betting. You do not need to predict the winner there, which is the key “trick” of this type of betting.

Lots of specialized Internet resources provide vast arrays of information regarding performance and other statistical indicators.

With their help, the bettor will be able to select the optimal pair of opponents and the most likely outcome.

Total bets are especially effective in live betting. The bettor is to follow the events through the site, which often makes the process of guessing easier, allowing to scan for value coefficients.

Each sports discipline offers a specific set of markets for total bets.

This way, you will be able to wager total bets at any time of the day throughout the calendar year.