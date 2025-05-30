Top Warning Signs: Fake Games Detected Online With Gamecheck

Online gambling has experienced significant growth in recent years, becoming a popular form of entertainment and a lucrative industry. As a result, governments worldwide have taken steps to regulate the industry. But there still exist some grey areas where fake online casinos and games are created in unregulated markets. These fake games are designed to steal your money and personal data and are a threat to the integrity of the industry.

In this article, we introduce you to Gamecheck, a pioneering platform designed to help you understand how Fake Games are Detected and how to avoid fake online casinos.

Imagine that while browsing for more games online you come across a seemingly normal online casino with a vast selection of popular games that look just like those games provided by renowned brand names. You may play for a while, perhaps even win. But then, when it comes time to withdraw your winnings, you hit a brick wall.

Your withdrawal requests are denied, and your account is suddenly locked. This is the hallmark of a fake casino, often operating from shadowy offshore locations. This is outright fraud, leaving players financially devastated and disillusioned with the entire online gambling experience.

Several fake online casinos and fake games have mushroomed over the years, despite regulators working hard to take them down whenever possible.

These fake online casinos are predominantly created in unregulated markets however the internet’s widespread access makes them accessible from anywhere.

Approximately 21% of Europe’s online gambling activity occurs outside regulated environments, equating to an estimated €13 billion in gross gaming revenue.

In Sweden, up to 30% of online gambling activity occurs outside the regulated market. Similarly in Finland 15% of gamblers use offshore gambling sites.

In the UK alone about 1.5 million people gamble annually on unlicensed websites.

In the United States about 48% of Americans who play on online slots or table games do so on illegal online casinos, with the illegal iGaming market generating approximately $13.5 billion.

Engaging with unregulated gambling platforms poses several risks to players including withheld pay-outs, no safeguards for data security and fair play, unfair terms and conditions and lack of consumer protection.

Gamecheck is here to help. It is a free and easy-to-use tool that empowers players to detect fake games and avoid fake online casinos.

How Fake Games are Detected with Gamecheck

It is our mission to help players know when they are playing on sites that cannot be trusted. Our team of industry experts is dedicated to safeguarding players by verifying the authenticity of games.

With Gamecheck, you can:

✅ Check if an online casino is legit by pasting its URL

✅ Identify fake online casinos and detect fake games

✅ Avoid online casino scams and play securely.

How to use Gamecheck before you play:

Step 1: Visit the official Gamecheck website

To get started, open your web browser and type http://www.gamecheck.com

Step 2: Search for the online casino

On the homepage, you will see a search bar that says ‘Search Online Casino’.

You can access our database by simply typing or pasting an online casino’s domain URL, receiving instantaneous results regarding the online casino’s games offering.

Enter the URL of the online casino you wish to check into the search bar.

Click on the Search Button – if the online casino in question has been tested Gamecheck will display the verification results. If the online casino appears in the verified list, congratulations! You can rest assured that their games are real.

Testing the Games

Gamecheck’s investigative team visits suspicious online casinos and tests their games over time to identify patterns and anomalies.

Checking Game Origins

Games are traced back to their web addresses (URLs). Fake games often launch from untrusted or unofficial domains.

Verifying with Providers

Gamecheck presents findings to the original game providers, who determine if a game is genuine or an unauthorised clone.

Publishing the Results

Once confirmed, Gamecheck updates the online casino’s profile with a clear status:

🟢 Real Games – The games are authentic and fair.

🔴 Fake Games Detected – Unauthorised copies of games have been found.

🟡 Pending Checks – Investigation is ongoing.

If even one fake game is detected, the entire online casino is flagged for fake games.

What if an online casino is not listed or you suspect fake games?

Visit our Request Verification Page

If you suspect that you have engaged with an unregulated gambling site, you can submit a report to Gamecheck. Online casino players that come across a suspicious online casino or game can submit a report via the Request Verification Form on our website, providing as much detail as possible.

You do not need to provide personal details – your identity is protected. Gamecheck is committed to protecting player privacy and does not share details about personal searches or reports with third parties. When reporting, your identity will be protected, and you do not need to provide your name or email. You can simply request verification and Gamecheck will investigate.

Once a report is received, Gamecheck collects evidence and collaborates with game providers to confirm the game’s legitimacy.Our investigative team will then commence evidence and data collection to assist the relevant game providers, in confirming the authenticity of the specific games. The investigation process includes a rigorous review of gameplay and pay-out behaviour, and collaboration with the game providers to confirm the legitimacy of the games.

Real Examples of Fake Online Casinos

Gamecheck has identified over 2,000 fake online casinos, such as Lucky Green Casino, Spinsala, Fountain, BetMorph, Play Regal, Anglia Bet, and Europe Fortune.

Lucky Green Casino has been visited over 5.2 million times in the past year, indicating substantial player engagement. Similarly, Spinsala has attracted an alarming 1.5 million visits. These figures suggest that a significant number of online casino players may be unaware that these platforms are fake online casinos running fake games designed to scam users.

Read our blog to learn more about Fake Games Detected and how to stay safe while gaming online.

Discover Our New, Free Gamecheck Tools

Gamecheck continues to innovate to support players worldwide.

Gamecheck has launched a suite of innovative online tools to assist you in the fight against fake games. It now offers:

Gamecheck GPT – An AI assistant for game and casino queries. Simply paste the link to the casino into Chat GPT to see if it’s flagged or request a check in seconds.

Gamecheck SEAL – A mark of trust shown in the footer of verified sites.

Gamecheck App – Scan the SEAL to instantly verify a casino’s status.

The Gamecheck SEAL is earned by online casinos when multiple games have been tested by game providers and found to be real. Players can verify their online casino by scanning the seal with the free Gamecheck App, available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Conclusion

The online gambling world offers you a world of fun games and exciting possibilities, but it also comes with some risks. Chief among them are fake games, which can cheat you out of your money and personal data.

That is where Gamecheck comes in. Created to combat the threat of fake online casino games, Gamecheck equips players with powerful tools to detect fake games. Our tools and reports help expose fake online casinos, protect players, and support legitimate operators and game providers.

Think of Gamecheck as your digital guardian for secure, responsible online gambling, ensuring you only play on licensed platforms offering real, fair games. We give players the confidence, clarity, and control they deserve.

Before you play and deposit any of your money, check the online casino on our platform, and if you are still unsure, request a free verification – it’s fast, simple, and secure.

Keep it real. Use Gamecheck

Related Posts via Categories