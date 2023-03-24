While American football is the most popular sport in the United States, the world’s most beloved sport is soccer. Around 4 billion people worldwide are fans of the sport.

If you live in North America and can’t get enough of professional soccer, known as football throughout much of the world, what are your options? Sports like American football, basketball, hockey, and baseball dominate the airwaves in North America. Fortunately, however, you can gain access to many other sports from around the globe if you use a streaming platform.

Whether you want to see your favorite teams in leagues like Premier League, La Liga, or Bundesliga, you can get your football fix by signing up for a streaming package.

Continue reading for a look at some of the best streaming options if you like the beautiful game.

FuboTV

If you want to watch Premier League and other professional leagues around the world, FuboTV is the right option for you. Enjoy leagues like Premier League, Coppa Italia, and Serie A. You can choose your plan and enjoy the beautiful game at the highest level. Since there isn’t a whole lot of televised pro soccer in North America, streaming is the answer. You can follow your favorite teams and players while watching from your TV, tablet, or smartphone.

ESPN+

Do you already consume sports content on ESPN? If you live in North America, sign up for a paid ESPN+ subscription to enjoy professional soccer matches you won’t find on ESPN or ESPN2. Check out soccer leagues like UEFA Nations League, FA Community Shield, LaLiga, International Champions Cup, and many more. You can immerse yourself in soccer programming.

Peacock TV

Peacock TV is one way you can enjoy Premier League soccer action. In addition to getting live-stream exclusive matches on the streaming platform, you can also get on-demand replays of select matches. If you like watching to see some of the greatest rivalries in English football, you won’t be disappointed. You can see the likes of Manchester United take on Leeds, Southampton vs. Portsmouth, or Everton vs. Liverpool. The beautiful game can be a high-stakes, edge-of-your-seat experience for soccer fanatics who can’t get enough. You can watch rival teams go at it like cats and dogs or landlords and tenants — though you can probably iron out landlord-tenant relations with a property manager. But the point is that watching teams play in the world’s best soccer leagues means great entertainment.

Sling TV

Whether you like to watch Major League Soccer or foreign soccer leagues around the world, you can do so with Sling TV. You won’t miss out on the most intriguing soccer matches in the best leagues.

YouTubeTV

With north of 100 channels, you won’t run out of things to watch with YouTubeTV. You’ll definitely get to enjoy some professional soccer when the urge kicks in. You also won’t have to worry about hidden costs like box rental fees, broadcast fees, DVR fees, and cancellation fees.

Fanatiz

Do you want to watch your favorite team whether you’re at home or on the go? Are you rooting for your national team as it seeks to win a spot in the next World Cup in 2026? Fanatiz is a streaming platform to consider for your soccer-viewing needs. And since you can stream the games, you can watch from wherever you are on your TV, tablet, or smartphone.

DirectTV Stream

You can get your soccer fix on DirecTV Stream. If you’re already a DirecTV customer but need a way to get your professional soccer fix, the company’s streaming platform is a good option. You can support your favorite teams and follow the world’s favorite sport.

These are just some of the streaming platforms to know about if you want a way to watch soccer from around the world. Check some of them out to see which one is the best fit for you.

Related Posts via Categories