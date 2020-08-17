By

According to various studies, online casino demand has been increasing rapidly for the better part of this year. The global lockdown has had a significant impact on influencing the growth of online gaming.

But as you’ll discover below, more free time isn’t the only reason people are joining online casinos in droves. According to Casino Gurus, the industry’s evolution in the past decade is also attracting a lot of attention. And with awareness comes the demand for casino services.

With that in mind, here are the factors fueling the rise of online casinos in 2020.

Lockdown

Nearly all land-based casinos in the world suspended services at some point this year. On the other hand, millions of people have had to work from home because of nationwide lockdowns. As a result, nearly everyone who identifies as a casino gamer had only one way to play: online casinos.

In Britain, Google Trends reported an all-time high increase in online casino searches immediately after lockdown. In the US, it took a few months before the demand for online casinos spiked significantly.

But eventually, online casinos became the only way to enjoy slots and table games. By May, most online casinos had a record number of new customers. The growth curve has declined slightly since then, with governments easing lockdown measures.

Online Casinos are Safe

People are gradually embracing online casinos throughout the world. And that’s because they realize these platforms are safe and secure. In all fairness, the iGaming industry has a murky past, and there are genuine reasons why some people might have avoided it a decade ago.

But in 2020, some online casinos give you better safety than brick and mortar establishments. Don’t believe it? Look at the regulations iGaming operators are required to follow in Malta, the UK, and even some US states.

Extensive background checks for all employees

Proof that casino owners are financially stable

Strict security measures

Continued oversight

In other words, gambling regulators are continuously overseeing online casinos to ensure people like you gamble safely. You can deposit money without fearing scams. And you can play without worrying about hackers. Crucially, you also get the assurance of receiving your profits when you play and win.

Irresistible Bonuses

Online casino bonuses have been increasing every year. But that’s not even the best part. This year, gaming sites have been dishing out bonuses left, right, and center. And the best part is that there are rewards for everyone.

Don’t want to spend your money on casino games? There’s a bonus for you. Want to increase your bankroll after your first deposit? There’s an even bigger offer you. There are more rewards for loyal customers and high rollers.

The best way to find good bonuses is through review sites. They do the hard work of comparing multiple offers for you. Then they separate the wheat from the chaff and show you a list of the best bonuses to claim, whether you’re from Australia, New Zealand, the UK or the US.

Increased Legalization in the US

Lockdown aside, another factor driving the growth of online casinos this year is the increased legalization of the industry in North America. From New Jersey and Pennsylvania to Delaware and Nevada, online gaming is increasingly becoming possible in America.

Some states are legalizing online casinos entirely. But many jurisdictions authorize a section of gambling games: slots, bingo, poker or sports betting. Where online gaming isn’t legal yet, people play casino games offshore.

When you think about it, the increased coverage online casinos have been experiencing in the US is another reason they’ve become popular. Coverage revolves around legalization in various states and all the ways Americans can play casino games.

Casino Gaming is Cheap

One of the reasons online casinos have been growing over the years is that they accommodate everyone. You could have £10, and you could play slots up to 100 times. With a budget of £200, you could gamble for hours.

For the uninitiated, casino games have features that help you longer than your money should allow. Take free spins as an example. You win spins by triggering a variety of paying symbols. Then there are cascading reels and bonus rounds.

In other words, casino gaming is inexpensive. But for clarity, it can also become expensive quickly if you exceed your budget. It can also become detrimental for your health if you play obsessively.

Progressive Jackpots

Ask many people why they play casino games, and they’ll mention winning big as one of their reasons. Indeed, casinos promise the possibility of winning millions overnight. Or you can win £100,000 without risking much.

But don’t get it confused. Most casino games are based on pure chance. There’s little you can do to manipulate the outcome of a slot. However, this nature also means slots give everyone an equal chance of winning.

You could be a new player or a veteran. On your lucky day, a £1 bet could turn into £1 million instantly. In case you’re wondering, these are some of the best paying progressive jackpots:

Mega Moolah

Mega Fortune

Hall of Gods

Jackpot Giant

Melon Madness

These days, it’s not just slots that feature progressive jackpots. Some versions of roulette, blackjack, and poker feature huge payouts won through chance.

Technological Impact

Bitcoin, mobile gaming, and VR are some of the innovations driving growth in the iGaming space this year. With Bitcoin, millions of people who trade the cryptocurrency have been yearning for a way to spend. And using it to fund gaming accounts is an excellent use case.

On the flip side, mobile gaming has helped millions of people access the Internet conveniently. Additionally, they make it practical to relish slots and card games wherever you travel. As a result, mobile casino apps have increased.

VR is yet to take over the casino industry, but it’s making strides. At least five slots support Virtual Reality, but it is card game players using VR the most. It makes sense, after all. If you can play poker through web cameras, using VR will make the experience better.

