The Future of Sports Analytics

Technological advancements over the past few decades have changed how we work, socialise, shop – and have impacted almost every industry, including sports. And when it comes to sports, it’s analytics that has really made a difference to how athletes perform, how players experience games and more.

In this article, we take a deep dive into what sports analytics is and what you can expect from it in the years to come. Read on to find out more.



A brief history of sports analytics

While sports analytics have come to the fore since the rise of the internet, it actually has its roots at the start of the 20th century. Back in the day, basic record keeping and statistical analysis were used by sports managers and coaches as a way to evaluate their players’ performance.

From the 1980s, more modern techniques began to emerge in what’s known as the Moneyball Era. The term was popularised in Michael Lewis’ 2003 book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game which explained to readers how a team could gain a competitive advantage by using statistics to bolster their decision-making.

Of course, sports analytics as we know it really began to take shape around 2010, when cloud computing, machine learning and big data started to evolve and become more advanced.

Next, we’ll take a look at what sports analytics is and what its future could look like in the years to come.

Where are areas where sports analytics will expand?

Sports analytics is essentially the use of things like statistical techniques, data analytics and other types of technology to get a better insight into all aspects of sports, from performance of athletes, to strategic moves and decision-making by coaches.

Here are some of the key areas where sports analysis is expanding the fastest:

Real-time analytics

Real-time analytics during games means that teams and coaches can make smart decisions and change strategy as and when it happens. The use of cameras and wearables by athletes that are embedded with sensors has allowed coaches to see exactly what’s going on with players and any given moment; invaluable data that’s going to just get better over time and lead to improved tactics.

Fans are also seeing the benefits of real-time analytics which have been embraced by broadcasters and streaming platforms as it has in other areas, like online casinos. Online casinos have used this technology to adjust games, offers, incentives and content – like showing new players, for example, articles around how to win at casino slots.

While we’re already seeing interactive content and precise information being shared as games like football, baseball and hockey are happening, it’s likely that there’s going to be more of it – making sports an even more engaging and enjoyable form of entertainment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI and Machine Learning)

AI can feel like a buzzword these days, but it truly is creating some of the biggest leaps in innovation in the technology sector. When it comes to impacting the future of sports analytics, it’s likely that AI will make predicting the performance of players to even be more accurate as well as game outcomes – which can certainly shake things up for both teams and fans.

AI will continue to advance video analysis with less human input, automating the breakdown of game footage and highlighting key moments.

For the fans

Fans can look forward to the different ways that sports analysis will advance over the next few years. Virtual and augmented reality (VR / AR) are really taking flight, and it’s possible that in the future, fans will be able to experience some of the biggest matches in virtual environments that bring the atmosphere of stadiums to the comfort of their homes.

Sports betting platforms and fantasy leagues are also being impacted by the steps forward in sports analysis technology, and are always giving offering fans deeper analytics so they can make better decisions around player and team selection.

Overall?

Sports analytics will continue to benefit from both machine learning and human-led technological advancements over the next few decades and will transform every aspect of sports; from performance and training to strategy and fan engagement.

It’s an exciting time for everyone involved and will be interesting to see how this area in the industry will develop next.

