What Should You Spend on SEO for a Criminal Defense Law Firm?

The market for individuals and companies offering SEO marketing services is heavily saturated with people who are eager and more than willing to generate a bill for an attorney who is looking to take their criminal law practice to the next level. The average price range for SEO for law firms and attorneys is between $2000 and $10,000 per month.

In areas where the saturation of SEO marketing firms is not as heavy, you may find that the cost of these types of services is a lot less. There are a number of things a criminal defense law firm needs to consider in terms of how to gage what a fair price actually is for SEO marketing strategy services.

It is important for you to sit down and think about your practice and create a list of specific objectives you would like to include in your marketing plan to highlight and address. There are other factors and variables you should consider when making a determination regarding how much you should invest in SEO marketing.

Familiarize Yourself With SEO Elements

It is very important to select a company that understands every aspect of SEO. You should also familiarize yourself with the elements that should be included in a good strategic SEO plan. Some elements found in robust and successful SEO plans include but are not limited to: Local SEO elements like adding location and service area page to your website, optimizing the name of your firm or office, your address and your phone number, Bing place listings and Google My Business and local directory citations and listings.

There are also other classifications of SEO each with their own section of elements which include specializations like: authority and link building, blogging and the inclusion of evergreen content. Technical elements of on-page SEO like optimizations for speed and performance, site architecture and schema markup are also elements you need to familiarize yourself with.

It is important to note that the location of your practice, the saturation rate of the market you are in, as well as the goal you’ve set for the number of new criminal defense clients you want to gain each month will play a substantial role in how much you pay for SEO.

Again, you will need to do a general assessment of what your firm is currently doing in terms of SEO strategy and then make a determination based on what you think you need to add or deduct to achieve the results you want. Some SEO companies offer complete packages, and others offer very basic packages and will often offer other SEO elements as add on services.

You Get What You Pay For

One thing to keep in mind when you are shopping around for a company to handle your criminal defense lawyer marketing strategy is the quality of the content they produce. There are a number of companies who are great when it comes to the technical aspect of SEO, but they are mediocre when it comes to the layout of websites and producing batches of blogs and press releases.

You need to make sure you hire a company that understands webpage placement of your content so that it is not only easy to read, but will be appealing enough to draw potential clients in. Because of the nature of criminal defense law, you have to understand that the time you have to make your case as to why a client needs to choose you is limited. With that being stated, you need to make sure that the information on your website is precise and useful, and not full of fluff.

Keep in mind that the majority of the people who are online looking for a criminal defense attorney are looking for information that will help them make a determination as to whether or not you are someone who will be able to help them with their case.

If the company you choose to handle your SEO strategy is not the best when it comes to writing your blog, you might consider outsourcing that work out to another company. Having a company write blogs can range anywhere from $20 on the low end to $200 on the higher end. Press notifications or press releases are also being used on the websites of businesses as well as a number of municipalities.

Press releases are multi-use tools, as they can be used to keep you relevant in the media and they can also be used on your website to inform potential clients about your recent activities. Press releases can vary in price from $40 to $1500 each. The cost of press releases depends on distribution. Prices are generally lower if a company chooses to distribute their own press releases.

Save Some Money By Capitalizing on Earned Advertisements

When you are thinking about what you need to include in your SEO marketing plan, you should consider compiling a list of your positive reviews and adding them to your website. Just as verbal recommendations have helped attorneys and business owners garner more clients, so do positive reviews.

If for whatever reason you don’t feel comfortable asking a satisfied client to write a positive review, you can always find creative ways to obtain one. Client satisfaction surveys which ask clients to describe why they gave you a five star rating is one way to do this.

Go Big or Go Home

When it comes to SEO strategy providers for criminal defense attorneys the options are vast, so keep your options open, and don’t be too hasty in making your decision to choose one. Be certain that the SEO company you select is reputable and has a record of producing the types of results you seek. Also make sure you are in the driver’s seat when it comes to selecting the services you feel will be the most beneficial to your law practice.

Ask potential providers to be specific in regard to the services they are offering, and get quotes from several SEO companies before making a final decision. Finally, remember the number of criminal defense attorneys in your area along with the number of people who need them, needs to be factored into the price you budget for the SEO strategy for your law practice, in addition to the types of services you need and how aggressive your plan needs to be.

