Disruption usually grabs headlines. But in iGaming, real progress often shows up quietly — in how platforms scale, how teams collaborate, and how risks are mitigated before they even become problems. That’s the kind of change Soft2Bet has championed for years. Now, they’re taking it a step further. With the launch of a dedicated Innovation Fund, Soft2Bet is turning its internal culture of experimentation outward — opening the door for new voices, fresh technologies, and smarter solutions.

Why iGaming Needs a Boost of Bold Ideas

Innovation in iGaming has often been cautious — optimized user flows here, tighter KYC there. But the sector’s most persistent challenges won’t be solved by tweaks alone. They need fresh thinking and faster iteration. And that can only come from a pipeline of bold new players, not just established incumbents.

That’s exactly why the Soft2Bet iGaming approach is turning heads. Instead of hoarding advantages, Soft2Bet is handing out blueprints — and backing them with capital, expertise, and distribution. Because if the whole sector rises, so does the standard.

Alt text: Soft2Bet investment fund offering up to 1 million EUR per project with a total fund of 50 million EUR.

Founder-Led, Founder-Focused

Behind the Innovation Fund is someone who knows what it’s like to build from scratch — Soft2Bet’s CEO, Uri Poliavich. He didn’t inherit a legacy platform. He built a modern one. Which is why this initiative isn’t just about investing in returns — it’s about investing in people. Soft2Bet’s founder-led mentality powers how the fund is structured:

Decisions are made with empathy for the founder journey.

Guidance comes from operators, not just advisors.

Speed matters — red tape doesn’t.

The vision is global, but execution is personal.

Funding is flexible, depending on what early-stage teams truly need.

Soft2Bet iGaming Vision in Action

Ideas are one thing. Action is another. Soft2Bet’s track record of launching, scaling, and refining brands in diverse markets gives it a unique lens on what works — and what doesn’t — in real-world iGaming operations. That same practical insight now fuels how the fund mentors its portfolio.

What Startups Really Struggle With

The iGaming startup path might sparkle from afar, but up close, it’s a grind. Less red carpet, more uphill sprint. Behind every sleek launch is a team running on fumes, not fizz. The Innovation Fund exists to make that path less brutal, and way more strategic.

Access, Not Just Exposure

Many iGaming startups hit walls — not because they lack vision, but because they lack visibility. Soft2Bet Invest goes beyond introductions and PR fluff. Startups are plugged directly into conversations with decision-makers who matter, across markets that move fast.

Talent Meets Timing

Hiring is one of the trickiest parts of scaling. Hire too early, and you burn through the budget before there’s revenue. Hire too late, and you miss your moment. Soft2Bet knows this balancing act well — they’ve lived it. The Innovation Fund doesn’t just give founders money to spend; it helps them spend it wisely.

Confidence in Compliance

Let’s be honest: compliance can kill momentum. One misstep, and your dream platform is facing delays, fines, or worse. Startups often underestimate just how complex regulatory requirements are — until they’re knee-deep in them.

Building for Players, Not Just Pitch Decks

It’s easy to get caught up in shiny demos and pitch slides. But in iGaming, the real test isn’t investor meetings — it’s player retention. Soft2Bet helps startups flip the script from “How good does this look?” to “How well does this work in the wild?” Founders are encouraged to build with real user behavior in mind, not just hypothetical features.

From Idea to Infrastructure

Even the best concepts stall if there’s no path to integration. That’s why Soft2Bet offers startups more than mentorship — it offers real technical infrastructure. APIs. Data pipelines. Identity tools. All the essentials that help new products move beyond proof-of-concept. Startups don’t just get advice; they get the keys to a garage filled with enterprise-grade tools.

Inside the Innovation Fund: More Than Just Capital

Most funds come with a pitch deck and a checkbook. Soft2Bet’s comes with something more interesting — an operator’s mindset. Here’s what sets it apart:

Real infrastructure support, from APIs to legal templates.

Access to distribution across multiple Soft2Bet brands.

Ongoing founder mentorship from department heads and C-suite leaders.

A “fail-safe” culture that rewards transparency over perfectionism.

Opportunity to co-develop and pilot test directly within Soft2Bet’s ecosystem.

The best thing about the Innovation Fund? It’s not about Soft2Bet. It’s about what comes next. The companies being funded today will define how iGaming feels, scales, and earns trust tomorrow. With this fund, Soft2Bet isn’t just betting on startups. It’s betting on a smarter, stronger industry — and doing its part to build it from the ground up.

