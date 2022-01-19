Secrets of a Million-likes Photo

By

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have become a part of everyone’s lives. It has become as crucial as having ggbet bonus bez depozytu. Getting a million likes for a photo is a dream of every teenager using these social media platforms in this modern day. Although it might seem impossible, it really is not. There are many celebrities, public figures, and influencers who have a million likes on various photo posts.

It looks like a cakewalk for them, and it seems like climbing Mount Everest for you. As the saying goes, “Nothing is impossible in this world”, getting a million likes is also not impossible for an ordinary social media user.

Developing and building a trustable community is the primary key and the biggest secret of achieving a million likes on social media. It is a slow process and requires dedication and patience.

For example, YouTube’s most subscribed and loved star PewDiePie started slowly. He made content that stood apart from his competitors and consistently uploaded the best content that he could offer his viewers.

Slowly, many people started loving him and would watch his videos regardless of the topic and content. Now, PewDiePie has almost 110 million subscribers, and each of its videos has more than a million likes.

The secret of getting a million likes for a photo on social media is no different to the process that PewDiePie followed.

There are some significant factors a person has to keep in mind and implement to gain a greater audience and millions of likes on their photos. Some of these factors are:

#1 Uploading the best-looking photo

People are very picky when it comes to who they want to double-tap. Understanding the psychology of people’s liking plays a vital role here. People love a properly shot, beautifully looking and enhanced quality photo rather than an ordinary selfie with added filters. Understand what separates you and how to stand out from the crowd.

#2 The power of a hashtag

The hashtag process is the most powerful process of taking your photo and reaching millions of other users. When uploading an image, using relevant hashtags to promote the picture is essential for getting more likes on social media. Although if a photo looks terrible, a good and relevant hashtag can prove to be a game-changer.

#3 Strike compelling captions into the hearts of viewers

Providing clear captions is the go-to method to gain a lot of liking in a community of people. Captions should be unique, eye-catchy, short and powerful. The caption of a particular photo is where people find details, uses and the effect of a photograph. So, make it count.

#4 Understand the opinions and suggestions of the people

Be a person who goes through every comment under your picture. Some might be a compliment, whereas some might differ in opinions. Accept and respect the words and take into consideration the critical points of the majority. Improve where you get a negative comment and work on these places to change the lousy statement to a good compliment.