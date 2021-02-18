RTG Games From Past to Future

By

Real Time Gaming or RTG was established in 1999 and is based out of both Costa Rica and Atlanta. Since their inception, they have managed to build a stellar reputation among both industry heads and players as one of the top online casino software providers in the world.

With over a decade of experience in the online gaming industry, RTG presents a wide selection of gaming software and over 150 different slot titles including The Big Booper, Treasure Tree, The Three Stooges and more. The company also has a wide range of progressive jackpot slots such Hillbillies Cashola, The Naughty List, Megasaur and Fruit Frenzy.

Although Real Time Gaming had to work hard to improve their image in its earlier years, it’s a completely different situation today, and the software company is widely recognized to be among the leading names in the industry.

This online casino software provider gives access to games using an instant play and download mode. However, far fewer games are available in the instant play mode whereas the download version provides faster game downloads than other software providers. With the accessible options from Real Time Gaming means the software is available for both Mac users and Windows users to provide a wider range of attractive games to all players, regardless of the computer they use.

Characterized by realistic sound effects and attractive graphics, Real Time Gaming also provides the opportunity to play more than one game at the same time. Mini games can be opened in a separate window and may be accessed simultaneously through the software client. Furthermore, Real Time Gaming also gives players the ability to use a chat function from within the software while they play.

Both software providers have a reputation for creating and developing solid games with fun gameplay functionality, large jackpots, and interesting themes. Both Microgaming and RTG also have a reputation for being extremely good at what they do and providing a great online gaming experience. The major difference between the two software providers is that Microgaming casinos are predominantly aimed at Canadian players while RTG has successfully cornered the American online gambling market.

Another interesting factor that sets RTG apart from other software providers is the fact that the payout percentages and house edges can be tweaked on all RTG games per online casino. Although this function brought numerous rogue casinos to the surface, RTG itself is still a very secure, safe and fair software provider simply providing more flexibility with their software.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines