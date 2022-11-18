Parimatch mobile app review for Bangladesh 2022

Mobile betting is growing these days. More and more bettors prefer using mobile apps for betting and playing casino instead of website versions. You can make bets in 2-3 taps with the help of such apps.

One of the greatest mobile apps for betting and gambling is the Parimatch app which is available to Bangladeshi bettors now. The bookie tech team did a really great job on optimization and design of the app. It works on the majority of Android and iOS devices. System requirements are super low for both platforms.

Also the app takes up a little space in the memory storage of your gadget, around 200 MB. The interface of the app is very handy. It is so well designed that even people who are new to betting will understand how to use it easily.

The Parimatch BD app has a navigation bar at the bottom which allows you to do all necessary actions and navigate to slots section, sports section, my bets, profile and menu. All popular payments systems and deposits in BDT are supported. In other words, with the Parimatch app you have everything at your fingertips.

After installation of the program to your device you will have access probably to the biggest choice of sports disciplines in Bangladesh. This is possible because Parimatch is one of the oldest bookies in the world and tries to provide the most smooth and positive experience to its users. We will provide a guide on how to download Parimatch app at the end of the review.

Sports betting

As we said before, with the Parimatch app on your device you will have the ability to place bets on around 200 sports disciplines. That is the biggest sportsbook on the betting market of Bangladesh. The odds in the live section are updated instantly. Regular pre match odds are fair enough. You can make single bets as well as accumulator and system bets in the Parimatch BD app. Betting in the app is made super easy. You just click on the odds of the event, enter the amount of your bet and confirm. Everything is that simple. Let’s take a look at the most trending disciplines presented in the app:

Soccer;

Baseball;

Volleyball;

Basketball;

Cricket;

Handball;

Esports;

American soccer;

Boxing;

Martial arts;

Rugby;

Athletics and many more.

The full range of sports is so big that we simply can’t list it here. Another great feature is free live broadcast for users of the Parimatch. Every registered user with a positive balance amount can watch live streams of games right in the application.

Live casino in the app

A wide choice of slots and other games in the Parimatch casino app will pleasantly surprise you. All games are carefully tested and players have an equal chance to win. By the way, almost all slots have demo mode which allows you to test the game before playing on real money. Parimatch really cares about the user’s experience.

The most popular entertainments are:

Slot machines – Book of Rebirth, Solar God, Fruit Snapz;

Table games – American Blackjack, Hold’ em Poker 3, Baccarat No Commission;

Progressive slots – Fortune Circus, Stoned Joker, Conquest Era;

Games with Megaways mechanics – Si Ling Megaways, Howling Wolves Megaways, Thai Flower Megaways;

Asian slots – Golden Ox, Thai Blossom, Book of Bamboo.

Those were the classic casino games. There are also live casino games available in the app. Over 200 live tables and card games for your entertainment. Parimatch app live casino section can offer:

Blackjack (Power Blackjack, ONE Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack);

Baccarat (Gold Baccarat, Speed Baccarat A, Dragon Tiger, Lightning Baccarat);

Poker (2 Hand Casino Hold’em, Casino Hold’em, Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker).

With the app and Internet you can play these great games anywhere. Many Bangladeshi users praise the casino section.

Download Parimatch app for Android & iOS

To start using all described Parimatch app features you need to download and install it first. Don’t worry. Our instructions will help you to do it in less than 10 minutes. Reminder, make sure your device has at least 200 MB of free space.

Before we start the downloading process, Android users need to “allow installation from unknown sources”. This item can be found in the security settings section of your Android smartphone. Apple users don’t need to do this. So let’s start, please follow steps:

Navigate to the download Pari match app page using your smartphone; Depending on your device OS, choose the button to download the file; Wait for the download process to complete; iOS installation will complete automatically. Android users should run the downloaded file; Complete the installation.

Now you can create an account, make a deposit and start using all features of the Parimatch app.

