MedTech Mogul Tim Murawski Finds His Zen on the Water

By

For Tim Murawski, there’s nothing better than a day spent at the lake. But this MedTech professional doesn’t simply sit around and soak up the sun and summer breeze. Instead, Tim’s idea of fun is something that takes him straight into the center of the action. A life-long water skier and all-around athlete, he’s built up a skillset that allows him to do what many wouldn’t even dare to try – barefoot water skiing.

Long considered one of the most adventurous of the water sports, we’ll explain the mechanics of barefoot skiing, along with how Tim found his footing in this unique sport.

The history of barefoot water skiing

Back in 1947, 17-year old A.G. Hancock became the first person to ever attempt (and succeed) in barefooting. After that, the new sport quickly began to take off, with new techniques and tricks being developed all throughout the 50s. Throughout that time, barefoot skiing also began to gain traction in Australia, where practitioners developed barefoot jumping, one of the three events that would go on to take place in modern barefooting competitions.

Since then, the sport has become popular among those looking for adventure and exhilaration on the water. And as many know, some of the most iconic tricks were invented purely by accident. For example, the tumble turn was created when skiers Don Thompson and Terry Vance were performing a double routine on the lake of the Ozarks. After Vance fell when stepping off his skis, he kept hanging on. As he hung on, his feet began to swing around back to the front. And with an assist from Thompson, he was able to stand back up and keep going. Of course, now a variety of tricks and moves dominate the sport, challenging skiers to get creative on the water.

Tim Murawski’s journey toward barefoot skiing

A love of being on the water began early for Tim Murawski. “I learned how to ski when I was about 12 years old. And then I continued to progress to a slalom skier into my early 20s and got more advanced as far as slalom water skiing,” he explained. But when he saw people barefooting at water ski shows, he was immediately intrigued. “I’ve got to figure out how to do that,” he said. And while it took a while, he finally got his chance to learn as an adult. He explains how a friendly mentor and plenty of time spent researching the sport in Waterski Magazine gave him the baseline understanding he needed to get started.

“I read this article over and over and over and then visualized it. And I do a lot of that in terms of visualizing things, and kind of creating my reality,” he explained. After visualizing the basics, it was time to try the sport for real. The next chance he got, he recruited his wife to drive the boat. “I said, “Okay, this is what we’re going to do, how we’re going to do it. This is the speed. This is how I want you to accelerate,” all of that.” And after dozens of hours of practicing and trial and error, Tim Murawski developed a true skill and passion for the sport.

How he finds peace in one of the most adventurous water sports

Some of the world’s top athletes find a unique sense of calm and zen in doing some of the boldest and most intrepid of sports, and Tim Murawski is no different. It’s definitely not a sport for the faint-hearted. “You have to have an incredible drive and desire to do it because you have to go about 38 to 40 miles an hour,” he said. Unlike regular water skiing, barefooters have to ski at higher speeds to keep themselves upright. Tim went on to explain, “So if you wreck it’s abrupt, and I would say there are plenty of people who, after they take a couple of bad falls say, “I’m never doing that again.” So yeah, that’s why you really have to want to do this.”

For Tim, the thrill is more than worth it. And after years of practice, he feels right at home on the water. “I would say I’m as comfortable on my bare feet on the water as I am walking across a floor,” he said.

There’s a real sense of calm and tranquility in his barefooting practice. “I think it’s the exhilaration of [the feeling that] there’s nothing between your feet and the water. So I’d say it’s exhilarating, and it’s very peaceful for me as well.” And luckily for Tim, it’s something he can incorporate into his weekly routine, thanks to his location. “It’s absolutely a Zen peaceful experience for me. I think that I’m fortunate in that we live on the lake and as busy and as hectic as my work is, when I’m able to do it, I’m on vacation for that time. So if I’m out for an hour, two hours, during that time, it’s a complete zen experience”.