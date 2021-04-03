Lily from AT&T is Now a Transcendent Tour de Force

By

As you watch the Final Four tonight, you will see at least a dozen Lily from AT&T native advertising/sponsored content segments. This will suppelment the two dozen Lily from AT&T traditional style commercials to supplement what we mentioned in the first sentence.

You’ve witnessed it all March Madness long. Lily just doesn’t dominate the airwaves, when you go online, she’s the co-Queen on sponsored content “articles.” The other Queen is golfer-turned-professional Instagrammer Paige Spiranac.

“Dem’s the rules, every third or fourth native advertising piece, at least on sports websites, has to be about Paige Spiranac or Lily from AT&T. As we’ve already done our Paige piece, it’s time to give Lily, known in her real life as Milana Vayntrub, here due.

Full disclosure, as an AT&T shareholder, I’m all about bringing in the extra brand awareness! Do your thing, Lily/Milana. Besides her spots are way better than the other ads we’ve seen incessantly this NCAA Tournament, such as: the very annoying spot with the guy rocking out in his convertible to that really stupid, horribly awful “you got the looks, I got the brains, let’s make lots of money” song.

Or the dumb ad with the woman dropping her phone to a scatting soundtrack. Or the beyond stupid commercial with that horribly autotuned, complete garbage song “bag alert, major baaaaaaaag alert.”

And as it’s sports, that means there has to be at least 20 Wendy’s and/or 50 car insurance ads during each and every game.

As for Lily from AT&T, the special contributor as Greg Gumbel always throws to her, is a 34-year-old American actress, who was actually born in Uzbekistan. (cue your Borat voice for whatever jokes you’re making right now).

The daughter of Jewish refugees, she began her career as a child actress shortly after immigrating to the United States. Her TV credits include: This is Us, Days of Our Lives, ER, Key & Peele, Silcon Valley, Robot Chicken, The League and Lizzie Maguire.

Her Wikipedia profile says she’s 5’3″. Vayntrub’s film credits include the Ghostbusters reboot, and Mother’s Little Helpers.

Also worth noting, Lily’s last name is Adams. Which is interesting, did we learn what Flo’s last name is?

By Flo I mean the pitchwoman from Progressive Insurance.

No, no she doesn’t, but she is portrayed by 51-year-old actress/comedian Stephanie Courtney.

Anyway, Lily from AT&T made it into our Final Four, National title drinking game/Bingo card, which you can view here.

Enjoy the game, Go Zags and #UnitedWeZag (so I can win my pool, finally, and buy more shares of AT&T)

