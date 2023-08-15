Know how to download 1xBet: simple installation steps

The activity of the office is legal, because it is based on international legislation in the field of betting, which is confirmed by the official license of Curacao. If you are unable to download the application using the link on the site, the bookmaker can send you a download link via SMS. Just enter your phone number and click the “Get link” button. For fans of Apple products, 1xBet has provided separate software products.



Such a need arises quite often among players from different countries, in which access to the site may be blocked by providers by decision of the legislative authorities.

The only drawback is the lack of a license in some countries, and hence the constant blocking and problems with entering.

Essential info about the app

The app is made in dark blue colors. In the center there are huge banners with promotions and advertising of their own features.

Also, it is possible to replenish the balance in any way convenient for you. It is worth saying that the 1xBet line also has a quick bet function. People who actively use the application did not reveal any significant shortcomings. Previously, many noted that the coefficients in the program are slowly updated. The live margin is higher than the pre–match margin and starts from 8% for popular events for the main outcomes.

The client interface copies the functionality of the full official site, but differs from it in structure. All sections of the betting company are located in the left menu, which opens with a button in the upper corner. As for broadcasts, graphic, text and video broadcasts are available on the app. In order to watch the video, however, you must be registered on the site and have a positive balance on the main game account. There are also many temporary bonuses such as casino tournaments, slot machine jackpots and a loyalty program.



Application functionality

There are outcomes for which the company sets a reduced margin, which automatically affects quotes (up to 1.98 to 1.98 with an equivalent outcome).

Excluding esports games, the line can be called below average, since it will have 5-7 fewer options.

After downloading the application, the first thing you will see is a section with popular events, prematch and live. Thanks to the app, the process of placing bets is greatly facilitated.



Thanks to a direct connection to the servers, the 1xBet mobile application allows you to avoid looking for mirrors in case of blocking. It automatically connects to the database, eliminating the need to turn on the VPN or look for a working alternative page. Now you know how to use the mobile portal or download the app, what features they support, and how to place bets on your phone, this guide will help you.

