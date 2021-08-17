By

About Interbet

As a bookmaker of choice, Interbet looks to ensure that the customer experience is at per with the best of the best. Firstly, it guarantees safety through the security level that ensures customers are not bothered by fraudsters. Secondly, it offers a variety of choice for punters to draw in as many as possible. If that does not convince you, they go a step further to ensure that the relationships they have with clients are valuable and what better way to do that than by offering to give away over R3 million as gifts and topping it all off, they provide a mobile betting service that customers can enjoy on the go.

Is There a Downloadable App? How to Interbet download?

Unfortunately, there is no mobile application but wait… there is a version for a mobile website that you can access through your smartphone browser. What you will love about it is that is not your conventional website copied from European bookies but rather customised it the Interbet way. Due to this uniqueness, you will need some time to familiarise yourself with it before joining in on the fun.

Once I am on the Website, What Can I do?

On accessing the website, you will be exposed to a variety of sports such tennis, horse racing, football and other sports you may not know so well such as rugby, basketball and table tennis. Additionally, there a unique portion of the website where you get the awesome opportunity to bet and predict against other customers instead of the house.

If you are worried that you may not have what it takes because you are inexperienced, there is a unique catering to you, the ordinary sport betting, that has no commissions and fees while offering the chance to win double. This gives you enough time to get used to the betting exchange at Interbet before proceeding to the expert betting. Additionally, TAB tote provider’s games are available here due to their great relationship with Interbet.

But wait, at Interbet, there are more useful features such as:

All match statistics including bet types and odds.

A registration option.

Watching live games with the opportunity to place more bets.

Becoming part of the amazing loyal customers program at Interbet.

A free bet worth R25.

Live chat with the bookie’s customer support representative.

The option to deposit.

Registration, Login and Depositing

Once you access the website, you will notice the big button “Register” which you can click to proceed to registration. Once clicked, you will be stared back by the registration form which is short and straight to the point so that you waste no time before you can enjoy the bets. The fields to fill in are:

First name

Last name

Passport or ID number

Residential province

Email address

Mobile phone number

User name

Password

Source of money that will fund you account including savings, salary, etc.

How you found out about Interbet

Once your account is officially approved, you may add a deposit. Most of the methods being used at other bookmakers are available at Interbet which makes it easy to process transactions smoothly. These include traditional ban wire transfers, EFTs and ATMs which reach deposit procedures via Zapper, Visa or MasterCard, vouchers and finally, the all-too-familiar cheque.