How vacuum pumps are used in sports

Since their inventions in the 16th century, vacuum pumps have become a common tool in many industries today. They are useful in the medical world for radiotherapy and radiosurgery. Also, industries such as engineering, air conditioning services, aircraft, and the food industry depend on this technology.

But did you know that vacuum pumps have become extremely important in the sports industry? Yes, they do. We did in-depth research on how these pumps are useful in this industry. Here are six ways that people in the sports industry use them.

For inflating and deflating balls

Whether you are a basketball, a soccer, or a rugby player, any ball needs considerable pressure to use. A deflated ball can lower its quality and even burst if you use it that way.

Most people use air pumps – including other DIY methods to inflate balls. However, if you have a vacuum pump nearby, this would work. The market has several portable vacuum pumps that are affordable. You can also use the same device to deflate the ball – let’s say you want to travel with your ball and don’t have significant packing space.

Printing Jersey

You’d probably have a jersey for your favourite players or teams if you love sports. But have you ever wondered how these experts print the number and names of our favourite athletes? Well, it’s easy. It’s through screen printing. The machines they use ensure that the numbers and names appear clearly.

But the process can only be complete without a vacuum pump. The work of the vacuum pump enhances the machine’s capability by pushing the screen mesh down with the glass. Hence, there’s better contact, and you have a print that doesn’t fade or wipe out easily after washing the jersey severally.

Used in turbo cars

Driving sports cars can be exciting. In fact, watching expert car races is even better. For these engines to perform better, they’ll need a turbo engine. These engines give the car extra strength and improve its performance.

However, the problem with these engines is that they need a quick way to stop the car. Otherwise, the driver can cause a huge accident. And this is where mechanical engineers will attach a vacuum pump to the engine to assist the braking system. The main advantage of the vacuum pump is that the driver doesn’t have to push the pedal too hard for the car to stop.

Stabilising fractures and dislocations

Fractures are common to many athletes. And they – unfortunately, come in various ways and can even end a player’s career. Now, experts use different ways to stabilise these fractures and dislocations with open wounds in the medical world. The most common method is to immobilise the injured area.

A common technology today is vacuum closure-assisted devices, which come in various forms and shapes. These machines help in healing wounds and fractures by using negative pressure to accelerate healing.

Plumbing in stadiums

Ever wondered how plumbing systems in stadiums function? Because –to be honest, the kind of ingenuity used to develop those systems is quite complex. It might take a long time to understand how it functions if you are a beginner.

Nonetheless, an essential part of every plumbing system is a vacuum pump. These pumps ensure water flows around the stadium taps and toilets at similar high pressure. Additionally, they enhance the sewerage system’s operation to reduce blockages, which can emerge when you least expect them.

Cooling stadiums

The World Cup hosted by Qatar is an interesting tournament. First, the hosting nation had to postpone the competition to November. The reason for doing this was that the summer heat would affect the players if they played at the usual time, June and July.

When building the stadiums, they had to install large air conditioning systems to cool the stadiums. Now, the cooling systems sometimes need cooling to ensure that it functions optimally. Vacuum pumps come in handy as they remove the hot air from the systems.

Also, when these air conditioning systems need to be refilled with a new refrigerant, the service provider has to run a vacuum pump to eliminate any air particles that will add impurities to the new refrigerant.

Conclusion

There you have it. As you can see, these devices, such as the vacuum pumps from Provac Sales, are essential in the sporting world. Although their functionality may not be visible to the typical fans, they are essential in how things run.

Related Posts via Categories