After playing aviator for a while, you will notice how dynamic and fast the events develop. Each round lasts only a few seconds, decisions have to be made lightning fast, and the aircraft can fall at any moment. In such an environment, it’s no wonder that human error often leads to a loss that doesn’t necessarily occur.

That’s why the automatic play in Aviator game has become a real boon for those who want to increase their efficiency, minimise errors and make the game more predictable. This feature will be discussed in this review.

What are Auto-Bid and Auto-Cashout?

Before you start using automatic features, it’s important to understand how they work. Auto Bet allows the system to automatically place a bet for you on each new round. All you have to do is set the bet amount once and it will repeat automatically until you disable the feature or your Aviator game online gaming session ends.

The autocashout sets the multiplier at which the bet is automatically closed. You don’t need to watch the game and click manually – as soon as the multiplier reaches the desired level, your profit in Aviator game will be fixed. Both of these features are extremely useful, especially for beginners or those who play in the background while doing something else.

Advantages of Automating Aviator Game Online

Many Indian users lose money in Aviator game precisely because of emotional decisions. They withdraw their bets too early or vice versa – wait until the last minute, dreaming of high odds. Automation helps to remove impulsiveness and strictly adhere to the set strategy, thus minimising the influence of the human factor.

If you set up auto-betting with a fixed cashout, you can get more stable and predictable results over the long haul. This is especially important when using different bankroll management strategies. In addition, you will simply save yourself time by not having to carefully monitor every round of Aviator game online.

Setting up Automation in Aviator Game

Set the bet size depending on your bankroll. It is best to take a conservative approach and bet 1-2 per cent flat. This way you will be able to stay in the game longer, and you won’t risk running out of money after several consecutive unsuccessful rounds.

The settings of automatic cashout in Aviator game online are also purely individual and will depend on your style. Conservative users set the multiplier, at which the bet will be withdrawn, at the level of 1.5-2.0. Supporters of aggressive play try to catch big odds – from 10.0 and above.

The duration of the game session is up to you. As soon as it is over, you can either fix the result or go for a new cycle.

Automatic Game with Two Bets at the Same Time

One of the original features of Aviator game is the possibility to make two bets for each round at once. This opens up excellent prospects for various combination strategies. For example, 100 Indian rupees (hereinafter – INR) are bet at odds of 1.5, and another 50 INR – at odds of 3.0 or higher. The first bet is designed to recoup the possible loss of the second.

You can also use this functionality in automatic mode, which allows you to diversify the risks in Aviator game online and balance the strategy. But we would advise to apply double bet only to experienced players, who have fully mastered the game mechanics and assessed the real chances of falling out of different odds on the distance.

Common Mistakes When Using Automatic Functions of Aviator Game

Auto betting in Aviator game online, while convenient, is not a “Take the money” button that you will always end up winning. When using automatic functions, it is important to avoid the most common mistakes:

Setting the cashout level too high will result in the entire bankroll being lost quickly;

Playing at random rather than following a clearly thought out and pre-selected strategy;

Complete lack of control, because even an automatic session in Aviator game needs to be monitored periodically.

Many Indian users use Aviator game exclusively in manual mode, and this is a big mistake. Automatic betting and auto-cashout is not just a convenience, but an effective tool that allows you to avoid impulsive decisions, manage your bankroll and get a more stable result on the distance.

By no means should you be afraid of automation. It works for you if you set it up and control it correctly. Choose a comfortable coefficient, set limits, test the autoplay in demo mode – and you will feel the difference after a few rounds.

Also, always remember that Aviator game online is a fun gambling entertainment, not a way to earn money, especially regular. Play responsibly, sensibly and enjoy the process, not the result, whatever it may be.

