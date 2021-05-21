How to Make a Football Match Highlight Video for YouTube

By

The popularity of sports can be traced to the fact that watching a game is just as fun as playing it. In recent years, players have started collecting clips of their gaming events so that they can appreciate the same at a later point. Today, match highlight videos are incredibly popular in the world of football.

Football enthusiasts create highlight videos and upload them to YouTube to appreciate the match in the future. Some do it to share it among their followers and build a fan-following. Football coaches plan to highlight videos to illustrate techniques to their players. A high school footballer would create such a video to get followers on their YouTube channel and prepare links for their college scholarship videos.

Irrespective of the purpose of creating a football highlights video, you need to understand that the journey will not be a cakewalk.

In this article, we will tell you all that you need to know about creating such a video.

Planning the Content

Before you create football highlight videos, you need to decide the things to add to the video and the content flow. Ideally, a football highlights video should have the name, position of play, height, weight, and other basic details about the player. A brief introduction about the match or after-match thoughts add value to such a video.

It is a tough choice to decide on which video clips to add and the ones to skip. For example, if you are creating a video for simple appreciation, you can go for the clips that tickle your fancy. However, if you are creating a football highlight video for your college application, you need to identify shots where you had a good form and maintained it consistently, ones where toy grasped opportunities that steered the team to success.

Different colleges look for varied qualities in their football players, and it may not be plausible to create one highlight video to cater to everyone. Clips where you were playing hard even when your team is losing speak of your sportsmanship and make a good addition to your game highlights video.

While your choice of video clips will be dictated by several factors, make sure that you avoid any shaky clips in your highlights video. A shaky clip may give your viewers seasickness and cause them to avoid your video.

Creating the Highlights Video

Once you have a picture of the things to add to your football highlights video, the next step is springing to action and editing the video. There are several video editing tools, and most of them give you the provision of creating a sports highlights video. However, we recommend the use of the InVideo tool as that will let you create Football highlight videos within minutes.

Since InVideo is a web-based tool, you can use it on any device. Here is how you can use InVideo to create your football highlights video –

Step 1: Log on to InVideo with your credentials. Choose a blank template from the range of available templates.

Step 2: Upload your video clips. InVideo allows you to upload multiple video clips. Add textual content to your video to help the viewer get content about the scene being played.

Step 3: InVideo allows you to add music to your video. The use of music will help make the scene tense and will help retain the user’s attention for the crucial parts of the video. You can either upload your music clip or choose from InVideo’s music library.

Step 4: Work on the finer details of video editing such as adding transitions between scenes, slowing down a video, adding voiceovers to your videos, etc. These improve the visual appeal of your video and make it better enjoyable for the viewer.

Step 5: At the final stage of your football highlights video creation, preview the clip and make changes as required. After you are satisfied with the editing, InVideo offers you the option of uploading the clip directly on YouTube. Alternatively, you can download the clip to your device in a format that is the most convenient for you.

Sharing the Video

When you put in painstaking efforts at creating a video, it is understandable that you want people to watch it. Here are some tips that will help you improve the YouTube reach of your football highlights video.

Use of Keywords

Spend time looking up the Google Keyword Planner to identify keywords that are relevant to your content. Words like ‘highlight’ or ‘best’ in the video title help interested people discover your content. If possible, try to include some keywords in the description section as well.

Change Privacy Settings

When you post a game video on your YouTube channel, check on its Privacy Settings. Ideally, the privacy settings of all your game highlights video should be ‘Public’.

Keep the Video Simple

While tools like InVideo give you a range of editing features, you need to realize that coaches and viewers do not care about fancy effects. Keeping your cuts simple and clean will allow you to cast a good impression in front of them.

Add Identity Labels

As football is a team sport, there will be several people in the frame. Try to add identity labels so that it is easy to recognize the player whom you want to keep in the spotlight.

Decide on the Video Length

There is no one-stop ideal length for a sports highlight video. Highlights videos shorter than 3 minutes often fail to captivate the audience. If the video is longer than 6 minutes, the viewer may lose interest. Depending on your intended purpose of the video, choose a duration between 3 to 6 minutes.

Conclusion:

Thus, you see that creating a football highlights video is no Herculean task if you have the right set of tools. With proper planning, you can create stellar videos that will have the viewer hooked to your YouTube channel. The tips discussed in this article will give you the necessary headstart in this regard.

