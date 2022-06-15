How to Choose Social Media Platforms for Your Marketing Strategy

By

More than six social media platforms have more than 1 billion users flocking to use them every month. With so many options out there, you might be wondering how to choose social media platforms that will fulfill your marketing strategy.

When it comes to social media marketing, the most crucial step in the entire strategy is to choose the best channel to help you meet your marketing goals. When you attempt to launch across multiple platforms, it can reduce the amount of success you can achieve.

To help, here’s a brief guide to make choosing the right one easier.

Consider Your Target Audience

Before you choose which social media platform you’ll use for marketing businesses online, you need to consider your target audience. Depending on whom you’re promoting to will determine the best platform to use.

For example, if your target demographic is more active on Snapchat than on other platforms, you’ve got to market across Snapchat. Each platform will have its own set of social media platform features you have access to when you use them.

Research Your Competitors

Before you begin your social media marketing campaign, take some time to study the things your other competitors are doing. For example, a few things to make a note of would include:

Platforms they’re using and how frequently

How often do they post

What strategies do they use that are working

Methods they use that don’t work

Level of audience engagement on social media channels

When you find things, they do well, you can integrate them into your marketing strategy as you move forward. Keep in mind that you shouldn’t do everything that your competitors are doing, but there are some things you can utilize to better position your company.

Define Your Goals

What do you hope to gain from using social media for marketing? Having a clear discussion about your company goals will help you choose the platform that works for you.

You need to set your goals so you can measure how successful your strategy is after you launch it. Goals should be concise and clear.

The more specific they are, the easier it will be to measure them using your chosen KPI metrics.

Understand the Uses of Each Platform

Understanding the point of each platform is essential before you make your choice. For example, when you’re looking to create specific video content, YouTube might be the best platform. Still, if you want to engage with other professionals that work within your niche, LinkedIn might serve you better.

Other platforms will allow you to create a list of negative keywords that shouldn’t be used in your content, while others will make it easier for you to hashtag each post.

How to Choose Social Media Platforms?

As you choose social media platforms for your business, there are several things to remember. Don’t forget to assess the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors and take into account the things that each platform is used for.

