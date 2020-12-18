How Technology Has Revolutionized the Sports Industry

By

In the last few years, we have observed significant sports changes that we love and know. Athletes are more robust, fitter, faster, and even recover faster. It wouldn’t be wrong to state that technology is changing sports as we know them. Changes in technology have led to loads of improvements in sports. Read on to learn more about how technology has impacted the sports industry for the better.



The Audience Experience

As bigger HD screens have become the latest norm, the sports industry and the viewing experience have changed forever. If you can’t go to the stadium, you can have an excellent viewing experience from the comforts of your homes. More giant LED screens are becoming more popular in demand as people can experience live sports matches like never before. The inclusion of pay-per-view sports games has made the most exclusive games available to the broader audience. If you don’t have a big screen, it shouldn’t be a problem as you can enjoy watching your favorite sports events on your phone screens while on the go, in high resolution. The technology couldn’t have gotten better, eh?

Sports Training & Cloud Technology

The evolution of Cloud servers has made sports training all the way more interesting. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that cloud technology has served as a real game-changer in the sports domain. Technology has allowed fans to monitor the heart rates of their favorite athletes from tech sensors. Cloud technology is also revolutionizing how athletes train, sleep, eat, and stay overall healthy. ORRECO, for instance, has been working on a cognitive app that crunches massive amounts of athlete’s performance data to enable athletes, coaches, and their teams to make informed decisions about their performances. With the integration of cloud technology, the app incorporates unstructured and structured scientific data coupled with the athlete’s personal information for customizing their training regimen. The personal information includes the athlete’s travel diaries, sleep and eating patterns, and relevant behavioral data.

Performance Tracking

Technology has also played a crucial role in tracking the athlete’s performance in real-time. Runners, swimmers, cyclists, and other sportsmen are now better positioned to track their performance with the advanced technical stimulators. The game of golf, for instance, has incorporated monitors that have altered the way people play golf by making them more accurate and detail-oriented in the game. There are also high-profile collaborations occurring worldwide and in tech fields that are making recruits and coaches easier. The collection of all kinds of data with the help of technology, has made it easier for coaches to take precise actions. They are also able to make wise decisions while recruiting talented and skilled athletes for their team.

Final Thoughts…

Technology has impacted how the audience experiences sports, but it has also caused better sports apparel production. The sports shoes, for instance, are lighter and more durable than ever before. The suits, tennis balls, soccer balls, gloves, and bats are all smarter and more durable due to technology.

