How internet speed affects the overall gaming experience

So what does it actually take for a good and stable internet connection to have a good gaming experience?

Bad internet Mean bad experience

Poor internet connection leads to many problems for gamers. Obviously there will be a slowdown in the speed of the game. It charges and it becomes difficult to carry out the desired measures. Poor internet also leads to delay in clicking the various buttons on the mobile phone or computer keyboard. So the actions you click will not be performed until long after you actually press the buttons. When playing games with an integrated chat room, the voice may be delayed and the messages will not be available to your teammates until it is too late. Annoying annoyances can also arise when, we “experience a slow connection”, we play nieuwe online casino’s in België.

A bad internet connection simply makes for a bad gaming experience. It creates unnecessary frustration because the players cannot do what they want during the game. So it leads to the players losing a round in the worst case scenario.

What distinguishes a good gaming experience?

In other words, there are a number of factors that come into play when it comes to poor gaming experience caused by poor internet connection. But what is it then that distinguishes a good gaming experience? What distinguishes a good gaming experience depends a bit on the device you’re playing on; but in general the best gaming experience is usually always based on a stable internet.

To the surprise of many people, online gaming does not require the best broadband and fastest internet connection. At least not if you compare it with, for example, film. This is because the image of a game is reproduced using the graphics card in the computer or game console. But you should still have a download speed of at least 3 Mbps. Since games are interactive, upload speed should also be taken into account. Again, the upload speed should also be relatively small, around 1-2 Mbps.

Another thing to look out for when it comes to online games is Latency/Ping. This is measured in milliseconds and if you have more than 150ms it can cause delays while playing. The latency of one’s connection should ideally be as low as possible, where a latency of less than 20 ms is perfect.

As long as your internet connection meets these requirements (which most internet connections do), you can play online. However, if you want a more consistent gaming experience, we recommend a slightly better connection. Especially if you play at a professional level!

If you’ve made sure you have an internet connection that meets our requirements, but you’re still experiencing some lag while playing, we recommend that you improve your internet connection. If you’re bothered by it stuttering when you play, of course.

Restart and update

First of all, you need to restart your router and your modem. This can make a big difference to one’s gaming experience. Since very small differences in latency can make a big difference in how much lag you experience, it’s worth starting with this step. If that doesn’t help, we recommend updating your drivers. The more regularly you update your drivers, the better your gaming experience is guaranteed.

Check the number of connections

If there are still lags while playing, you should check if someone else is using the same internet connection as you or not. If someone’s siblings are sitting and streaming a movie on the side or something like that, that could be the reason. There is a maximum power that the internet connection can withstand, so you should consider waiting for the movie to be over before starting to play.

Broadband/mobile surfing update

A bad gaming experience can also be caused by a generally poor internet connection. If you’re having trouble despite trying everything we’ve listed above, it may be worth considering updating your current broadband and/or mobile browsing.

After all, the internet connection is positively correlated with the gaming experience. We hope this article has provided you with useful insights.

