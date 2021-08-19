GeekVape S100 Kit Review – New Tri-proof Technology For Comprehensive Protection

By

Here’s an economic arrangement for the GeekVape S100 Kit, otherwise called the Aegis Solo 2 Kit. It features a minimal body, power of 100 watts, a 1.08-inch screen, six color alternatives, a Type-C charging framework, a shock/dust resistant, IP68 waterproof rating, and an external 18650 battery with simple access.

GeekVape S100 Mod

In the department of design, the GeekVape S100 Mod offers the same appearance as the Aegis Solo Mod. The utilization of accent lines and beautiful materials makes the device stand out from the crowd. Various colors are available, including rainbow, red, navy blue, black, grey, silver.

Yet, that isn’t the best choice by which the new gadget is like the former ones. Similarly, like the case with the whole line of Aegis gadgets, this mod is dustproof, shock safe, and waterproof because of an IP68 rating. In any case, since this is a need generation gadget, these features are surprisingly better than previous ones. The tri-verification configuration is likewise smaller and maintains its ergonomic features on the metallic and leather materials utilized.

Atomizer power is produced by an exclusive 18650 battery that should last some time at a limit of a power of 100 watts. The cell is open utilizing a helpful base screw cap; however, you can likewise charge it through a Type-C port located at the top. The USB interface includes a new flip cover that empowers quicker charging when open and is waterproof in case it’s not. Also, for the individuals who didn’t think well of the charging port cover, you’ll be glad to realize that the procedure for opening the plug of the port has been refurbished to make it extremely easy.

Geekvape Z Subohm 2021 Tank

The S100 Kit accompanies the Geekvape Z 2021 Tank. It includes a combo of top and perfect airflow to uplift vapor production and create incredible flavor. This is likewise with the goal that the atomizer remains airtight.

The tank is compatible with all Z series coils which are built with an extraordinarily high kanthal for an overall vape experience and life span. From the kit you will get a pre-installed 0.2ohm Geekvape Z0.2 Coil (70-80W) and a spare 0.25ohm Geekvape Z0.25 Dual Coil (45-57W). You can purchase this GeekVape kit on vape shop online USA.

Specifications and features of Geekvape S100 Kit