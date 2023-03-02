Exploring the Growing Popularity of Esports Viewership

Competition has always been a part of the video game world, but eSport has changed the competitive gaming industry forever. It has taken it to a professional level, and in principle, eSports has become almost a professional sport, in which organizations compete for the best players available. Teams then compete against each other for prizes, usually in money. eSports players also sign contracts – like when a professional club recruits a new footballer – and train together, then compete in other tournaments.

How did eSports become what it is today?

The eSports industry took off at the same time that technology and the Internet began their rise. Improved graphics and the ease of connecting with other players helped shape the industry. At the same time, websites began to emerge that provided an ideal platform for broadcasting sponsored events, such as YouTube or even Twitch, which now has 9.7 million people a day both watching their favorite players and playing. All of these factors combined have helped eSports make a huge name for itself.

Why do people love it?

With the global gaming market expected to generate $256.97 billion by 2025, it’s no surprise that the eSports industry is booming. People not only enjoy playing video games but also watching others play and compete. The popularity of eSports could be due to:

The graphics

The competition

The diversity and quality of the games played

Rivalries and passion

The thrill

The social involvement

The addictive aspect

However, eSports also offers career opportunities and many spectators who watch to observe, learn and develop their own skills.

Who will be interested in betting on cybersports?

Cyber sports betting: the main disciplines

Cyber sports betting: the main disciplines

Dota 2

Dota 2 is the most popular multiplayer RPG. In it, two teams of 5 people fight each other, trying to destroy the enemy's fortress. Bets on Dota 2 are accepted even by many bookmakers that do not cover eSport extensively. Therefore, the line of events and the Dota 2 betting line-up is always wide, covering many tournaments, both worldwide and local. Dota 2 bets are usually available for both primary (winner, handicap) and secondary (totals, card outcomes) indicators.

CS:GO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – a team-based first-person shooter in which groups of terrorists and special forces oppose each other. To win a match, you need to win 16 rounds, destroying your opponents, setting bombs (for terrorists), or clearing them (for special forces).

Betting on CS:GO is also available. You can bet on the winner of the match, totals, card totals, rounds, and individual achievements.

League of Legends

League of Legends is an RPG with strategy elements, similar to Dota. The match involves two teams of five people trying to destroy the enemy stronghold of their heroes. As in the case of Dota, League of Legends is accepted by most non-specialized bookmakers.

World of Tanks

World of Tanks (WoT) – RPG and shooter in one person, in which players fight on various armored vehicles XX century. The match involves two teams, and the number of participants determined by the rules of the tournament (3 people). They must, for victory, destroy all of the enemy tanks, take over the base or meet other conditions. Bets on World of Tanks are available on the outcome of the competition, the winners of the matches, and totals.

Other games

Other disciplines available for betting include Overwatch, StarCraft 2, Valorant, FIFA, Overwatch, Mortal Kombat, Fortnite, and other games. General sports bookmakers are usually limited to the most popular disciplines, allowing betting on CS:GO, Dota 2, or LoL. Specialized betting houses that focus on video game competitions cover many more games and tournaments.

Cybersports Events and Culture

Cybersports events have become an important part of the gaming industry. Major cybersports events such as the League of Legends World Championship draw millions of spectators. In addition, there are many smaller events around the world. These events often include cosplay and other events, creating a vibrant cybersports culture.

The Impact of Cybersport

The impact of cybersports on the gaming industry has been monumental. Cybersports have become a major source of revenue for game developers and publishers. It has also helped expand the reach of gaming: cybersports tournaments now attract a wide audience.

Cybersports are quickly becoming one of the largest entertainment industries in the world. As more people tune in to watch cybersports tournaments and more players join the scene, there is no sign of the cybersports boom slowing down anytime soon. As the industry continues to grow, cybersports will undoubtedly become an even bigger part of the gaming world.

