Esports Tournaments: How to Pick the Right One?

If you’re ready to start your adventure in esports, you are free to do so by trying local and international tournaments. It gives you a gaming experience. And it also allows you to meet other individuals who share your enthusiasm for esports. As more and more viewers get involved in esports, the growth and general awareness also get higher. This will encourage additional investors, advertisers, as well as players.

Compared to traditional sports, the esports industry may confuse new users.

This is especially the case when looking for esports events. With that being said, finding e-sport tournaments isn’t always easy. That’s why we want to help you make the right choice.

The Biggest Esports Tournaments

The first eports tournament took place in 1972 at Stanford University. Participants were offered to join the “Intergalactic Spacewar! Olympics”, fighting for the grand prize, as well as bragging rights as champions.

As a result, esports have steadily transformed into the sophisticated industry that offers the most popular competitive events across the world. Hundreds or even thousands of professional and semi-professional players aim to broadcast their competitive gameplay to a huge audience.

The market of esports gaming is represented by numerous video game competitions. Depending on your preferences, you should conduct your research by answering the questions. Are you interested in a once-a-year or repeat event? What prize pool are you expecting to claim? How much do you want to earn in the end?

You can check out the tournament host’s website. For the most popular esports tournaments, you should have extended expectations. The site should contain as much as possible information so you can gain a clear understanding of what to expect from your user experience there.

Don’t you have any idea about esports tournaments? It won’t hurt to check out a couple of examples. Let’s see some popular esports tournaments!

ESL Online

ESL Online is a sports event that covers the most popular video games in the world. It usually boasts a great level of global viewership, which enables high prize pools. The ESL Online often hosts tournaments for the games like Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, etc.

League of Legends World Championship

League of Legends is an official esports event for the fans of LoL. It involves 32 teams from different parts of the world. Since 2011, it has given out hundreds of rewards. The average event attracts around 80,000 spectators, which is enough to fill an entire soccer stadium.

Esports Teams to Consider

You can visit the esports team website and look through their match schedule. Interestingly, not all teams have a website and not all teams make regular updates to their website. Make sure that the team you decide to follow pays attention to updates. This will play a serious role for your user experience throughout the process.

Esports Streaming Sites

Apart from choosing the right esports tournament, you should also find the right place to follow it. These days, esports streaming sites like Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and YouTube have become the average thing for the gaming audience. The issue here is that these sites only show live matches. Thus, you can find out when the next event is coming.

Some streaming sites cover a variety of events. Others focus on a specific game like CS:GO, Dota 2, Lol, etc. While searching for a streaming site, you should pay attention to the features, services, costs, and even user reviews. Based on the collected information, you will be able to make the right choice.

Esports Tournaments: Are You an Amateur or a Professional?

As a professional player, you should try to monetize your skills. You have a chance for a positive outcome, even without having a chance to win money with your skills.

You should do your best to achieve the desired result regardless of your gaming experience. While practicing with other players in real-time, you automatically enhance your proficiency. Eventually, you can challenge others or enter tournaments. The games don’t last long. So every mistake can lead to the loss. Make sure to stay concentrated! Remember to claim your free cash whenever you feel like it!

