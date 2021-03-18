Dota 2 Graphics, Features Increasing Popularity of Tournaments

By

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (a.k.a. MOBA) video game created by Valve. It’s a sequel to Defense of the Ancients (DotA), a community-created mod for Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos. You can play Dota 2 in matches between two teams of five players. Each of the ten players independently controls a hero character, with each of these powerful figures having various strengths and weaknesses. Competition in the dota 2 championship is fierce, with heavy action being wagered on the outcome.



As Dota 2 tournaments proliferate, so do betting sites relating to the video game. Esports were taking off even before lockdowns and quarantines took hold about a year ago. The back three quarters of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 have provided an environment that is extremely conducive to the growth of Esports as a whole, and Dota 2 tournaments in particular.

Fantasy games are very popular at this current point in time, and fantasy combat games, even more so. Dota 2 offers a lot of functionality, including main event predictions and multiple esports betting capabilities, on both the team and the individual level. This is one of the major reasons for the game’s growing popularity.

Another reason it’s taking off the visual presentation. The animation carries over to a Netflix anime series, which is indicative of the elite quality of the game’s graphical capabilities. All of this makes it uniquely positioned to thrive in the Esports betting space.

Esports punters want options, just like bettors in regular sports, or any other kind of wagering market. Dota 2 attracts teams that compete from all around the world, and they compete in various professional leagues and tournaments.

Valve manages the Dota Pro Circuit, which is a series of tournaments based on qualification points for earning direct invitations to The International, Dota 2’s premier annual tournament.

