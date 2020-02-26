Don’t Miss a Single Cricket Bowl Thanks to Apps

By

As a huge sports fan, I am always looking for more ways to watch competition on my phone. Since my favorite sport is baseball, I’ve always been fascinated by cricket as a sport because of it’s enjoyable mix of similarities and differences. Every now and then, I’ll see the Cricket World Cup on TV, but it can be very hard to find. Instead of looking the event up on my computer and having to dredge through websites and articles, I found a much more convenient way: cricket mobile apps.

These mobile apps have everything you need to enjoy the ICC, which is the International Cricket Circuit. From apps that can help you purchase tickets, look up old stats, or stream cricket live from your phone, cricket mobile apps can get you closer to the game you love.

Find Cricket Tickets with Ease

If you’re a cricket fan, then going to a live match would be a ton of fun. However, finding tickets to events near you can be difficult, time-consuming, and expensive. Mobile cricket apps can help you do specific searches on your favorite cricket teams’ game schedules so that you can find the games you won’t have to travel far to see.

With mobile cricket apps, you’ll have ticket sales at your fingertips. As long as you’ve got your phone, you’ll have access to the best ticket deals on local matches, and you can even get access to deals on tickets to the Cricket World Cup. Why settle for watching on TV when you can be there in person for an affordable price?

Scan Statistics Archives

Even if you can get tickets to this years’ Cricket World Cup, you’ll have a hard time remembering the matches from the previous years’ championships. In order to brush up on your cricket facts, you can use mobile apps to scan each teams’ statistics. This way, you’ll be able to figure out which players are expected to perform the best and which players have come up big in previous ICC World Cup events.

These apps are also great for bragging rights, as you can infuse your trash talk to your friends with some true statistics that will really silence the haters. Cricket fans can be rather intense, so you’ll need to understand your stats if you want to participate in an educated conversation with them.

Stream Live Cricket Matches

And while you may not always be able to attend every cricket match you want to see in person, you can use these mobile apps to live stream cricket from wherever you are. Keep up with your favorite teams and your players even as they tour the world, and never miss a single bowl, no matter where you are.

You see, even if you’re in a different time zone (which happens a lot with cricket matches), you can record the live stream of a cricket event with mobile apps. So instead of setting that 4 am alarm to watch the opening round of the Cricket World Cup, you can sleep in and watch the recorded event at 11 am, on the way to work, or later that week.

Conclusion

From die-hard cricket fans to rookies just getting interested in the sport, everyone can enjoy the sport more with cricket mobile apps. You can check the whole list out and pick your favorite cricket mobile app yourself.

Apps to Enjoy Cricket World Cup

If you’re looking for tickets or to stream live cricket matches, you can now do it all from your phone. You can even check on statistics for your favorite teams and players without having to use complicated internet layouts. No matter where on the cricket fan spectrum you are, cricket mobile apps can help you find what you’ve been missing.

