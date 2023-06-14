In 2023, we have more choices in cryptocurrencies than ever before. The blockchain is versatile, and it can be used in multiple ways for various entertaining purposes. Yes, cryptocurrency is first and foremost associated with finance bros. It’s a commodity for trading, mostly in the short term, but it can provide avenues for multiple forms of entertainment as well.

It’s web 3.0 gambling to be sure, but it’s also so much more than that, so let’s explore this in more detail now.

First on our list is checking out some solana gambling sites, and that is where Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence comes. He’s into Solana, and we’ll cover that in a bit. Before we get to the former Clemson Tigers man though, we have to cover some other cryptocurrencies.

And if you want to do some litecoin gambling online, you will find lots of options on the inter-webs for that as well.

Trevor Lawrence Blockfolio Signing Bonus

After the 2021 NFL Draft, the first overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, partnered with an app that paid much of his signing bonus in crypto.

Said the now disgraced Sam Bankman-Fried, who was then CEO of Blockfolio: “This was a history making partnership, as this will be the first endorsement deal ever where a significant signing bonus was paid in cryptocurrency.”

Lawrence’s signing bonus was deposited into his Blockfolio account, according to the company, which also claimed that the QB keeps up with the crypto industry and has invested in Solana.

As for Bankman-Fried, and what happened to him, I think actor, activist and “Easy Money” author Ben McKenzie covered it pretty well when he went on Real Time with Bill Maher to discuss cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Illinois Fighting Illini: Bonding in Baseball

Zoomers are really into cryptocurrencies, and it’s a hot topic of discussion amongst members of the current Illinois Fighting Illini baseball team.

The greatest lessons we learn in life (especially so in college) pertain to what we learn about ourselves. And the crypto-craze, no matter how much we do or don’t get involved with it, is a very teachable moment.

We’re either going to learn about financial bubbles, or about how monetary and digital revolutions get started. More on the Illini getting into cryptocurrencies, with the team’s head coach Dan Hartleb, at this link.

Social Media Influencers

There is a lot to keep up with these days regarding sports wagering, as there are plenty of different types of investments that one can make. As more states in the USA continue to legalize wagering on sports, it will become more mainstream.

Sports journalist Ethan Strauss looked at the future of sports media, and his journey included covering the app Betr. He kind of nailed it, when he described Betr’s content on Tik Tok and other social media:

“The content itself looks so stupid, and it’s easy to assume that whoever came up with it is equally dim. But the war for social media attention is an incredibly competitive marketplace, as is the battle for gambling dollars.”

And more and more of that social media attention is being focused on influencers, many of whom are shilling for cryptocurrencies.

And the sports gambling apps are working more with cryptocurrencies than ever before.

For more reading and edification on the topic, you can read this prior post we did on Bitcoin, as well as this article on Dogecoin, and this additional piece on Doge.

