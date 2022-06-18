Crypto Baccarat – Breaking Down a Hand

By

Fans of the James Bond franchise are doubtless aware that baccarat is the game of choice for 007. He is seen playing this casino classic in Thunderball, Dr. No, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and GoldenEye. Baccarat is also the main game in the Casino Royale novel, although the movie version depicted the secret agent playing Texas Hold’em poker instead.

With crypto baccarat, you can finally understand why Bond was such a fan. You can try to replicate his attire by wearing a tuxedo, though this is an unnecessary step since you can play from the comfort of your home!

This article briefly outlines the rules of crypto baccarat and takes you through a couple of mock hands. Let’s see if we win!

How to Play Crypto Baccarat

Once you register with a cryptocurrency casino, you’ll find that the baccarat rules are the same as those in a brick-and-mortar casino. The cards are dealt from a shoe that can hold six or eight decks.

The casino deals two hands; one for the banker and one for the dealer. Before the hands are dealt, you have to decide whether the dealer or banker will win. Alternatively, you can bet on a tie, which occurs when the banker and dealer have the same total.

Both parties receive two cards face up, and their scores are calculated by adding the value of the cards. Here is how much each card in the deck is worth:

2-9: The value of these cards never changes

Tens, Jacks, Queens, and Kings: 0 points

Aces: 1 point

The best score in cryptocurrency baccarat is 9. If either party gets 10+, the second digit becomes their score. Therefore, a total of 17 is worth 7 points.

Incidentally, a score of 8 or 9 after two cards is called a ‘natural’ and is an automatic win unless both sides have the same total, in which case it is a tie. A natural 9 beats a natural 8.

If you win, you double your bet minus the crypto casino’s commission, which can be as high as 5%. A successful tie bet can pay at 8-to-1 or 9-to-1, depending on the casino, but it is a bad bet either way. For the record, the house edge on the dealer is slightly lower at 1.06% against 1.24% for choosing the player (if the site uses an eight-card deck).

Drawing a Third Card

After the player and banker receive their initial two cards, whether they draw a third card depends on each person’s score.

If the player’s total is 0-5, they draw another card, but if they have a score of 6-9, they stand.

Things are more complex on the banker’s side. If the player doesn’t take a third card, the banker stands on 6-9 and draws on 0-5. It’s a different story if the player takes the third card. In this instance, the banker stands on a score of 7, 8, or 9 and draws on a score of 0, 1, or 2.

However, they may draw a third card with a total of 3-6, depending on what the player’s score is:

Banker draws on 3; an exception is made if the player’s third card is 8

Banker draws on 4 if the third card of the player is 2,3,4,5,6, or 7

Banker draws on 5 if the third card of the player is between 4,5,6, or 7

Banker draws on 6 if the third card of the player is 6 or 7

Our Baccarat Hand in Action

We’ve decided to back the dealer because it’s the play with the lowest house edge. Here’s what transpires:

The player’s hand shows a 3 and another 3 for a total of 6

The banker hits a 5 and a 2 for a total of 7

Remember, the player stands on 6

Congratulations, you won because the banker scored 7 against the player’s 6

Yes, it can happen that quickly. Let’s test our luck again with the banker.

The player gets a King and a 3 for a total of 3 (0+3); this means they’ll have to draw another card

The banker gets a 4 and a 3, which means they stand

The player gets a 5 for a total of 8

Oh dear, we lost this round as the player won by 8 to 7

Final Thoughts on Crypto Baccarat

Once you register with a cryptocurrency casino, it is well worth checking out its baccarat games. Most sites stick with the Punto Banco version but look around, and you’re sure to find the Chemin de Fer and Baccarat Banque variations. This is a fast-paced, exciting game where the outcome is usually known within seconds.