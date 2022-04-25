1xbet App for Android: How to Download and Install

By

1xBet App review

We can say with confidence that 1xbet is one of the best bookmakers in India, as well as in many other countries. The developers of the company have taken care of the convenience and ease of use of the platform, so, we present you the official mobile app 1xbet!

Now, with this app, you can bet on cricket and any other sport, view events you are interested in, keep track of statistics and win together with 1xbet. The main advantages of the application can be called:

Legality in India and other countries;

Full identification on the official site of the bookmaker;

The ability to bet on cricket and other sports without having to take a break from what is important to you;

Ease of use, because you can view the matches and results anywhere and anytime;

Bonuses and withdrawal of winnings at any time.

And so, if you download the free mobile app from 1xbet, the world of sports betting will open up to you from a different, more exciting side. So, download the 1xbet mobile version right now and win!

How to download the 1xbet app for Android

1xbet mobile app is one of the most downloaded in the world. And it’s no wonder, because you can do it absolutely free in India, while getting access to high odds for betting on cricket and other sports. You can safely proceed with the 1xbet app download on the official website, because, unfortunately, you can’t do it on your Android via Play Market.

Remember, that you can download the official and legal version of the app only on the 1xbet website, because other sources may not be safe for you.

And so, you should do a few simple steps:

Go to the official 1xbet website; Click on the smartphone icon in the top corner on the home page; Select the desired operating system; Click on the file to start the download; Wait for the mobile app to complete downloading.

So, by following these simple instructions, players from India will be able to download the 1xbet mobile app in just a couple of minutes. The download to your smartphone is absolutely free and safe, because you are using the official version.

And so, after downloading, all you have to do is install the 1xbet mobile app, so read the information below.

Instructions for installing the 1xbet App on Android

For players from India and other countries, downloading the 1xbet mobile app will be very easy, as you may have already seen. After downloading it, you should install the app to activate it and dive into the world of sports betting.

In order to install the mobile version of 1xbet, you need to take a few simple steps:

Go to the official website of 1xbet in India; Click on the smartphone icon on the home page; Choose a suitable operating system; Download the file on your device; In your smartphone settings, allow downloading apps from unknown sources; Click on the “Install” button; Click on the app on your smartphone screen to activate it.

As you can see, downloading and installing the 1xbet mobile app on Android in India is very easy. Next, you should go through the registration process, if you don’t already have an account, and right after that you can bet on sports and earn big winnings!

1xbet Welcome bonus

Like many betting companies, 1xbet offers its players from India a huge number of bonus offers, interesting promotions, as well as various loyalty programs.

Let’s talk about the welcome bonus from 1xbet for new players of the platform. In order to get this offer, you should:

Download the 1xbet mobile app on your smartphone; Install the app and activate its operation; Create your account; Make your first deposit; Get a well-deserved bonus from 1xbet!

Thus, for new players from India and other countries opens the possibility to get their welcome bonus from 1xbet in the amount of 100% of the first deposit.

Download the Android mobile app right now, register your account and get your winnings from 1xbet!