Blockchain-based and cryptocurrency-centered slot machines come in a stunning variety. Those simple yet entertaining games can be extremely rewarding and even life-changing. Still, there is never a guarantee you can win at slots.

Here are the 10 must-know facts about online cryptocurrency slots to help you make the most out of your experience when gambling at Joo Casino Australia or any other reputable site!

1 — RTP Can Change When You Are Playing

Online slot machines are known to have different Return to Player (RTP) percentages depending on the currency you use. RTP — Return-to-Player — is the percentage of money a slot machine pays back from all player bets. When using cryptocurrency, your RTP can be higher than traditional currencies. Nevertheless, the RTP is rarely a stable significative. It can vary between 85-95%, plus or minus a bit more or less. As a rule, the developer states only the highest RTP potential, hiding information on how it can drop.

2 — Slot Volatility Is an Important Factor

Slot volatility is the measure of risk a slot carries when gambling at a jackpots casino online. It’s usually measured by simulating thousands of real money play sessions and calculating expected winnings per session and payback rates. High volatility slots are riskier, but they are also known to feature greater rewards.

3 — Your Location Can Affect Slot Payouts

Crypto slot payouts can vary depending on the geographic location of a player. Some jurisdictions have stricter gambling regulations, while others are more relaxed. Also, players in different countries can be subject to different taxation laws regarding winning or losing money at slots. That being said, research your local tax laws before you start playing.

4 — Slots With Identical Technical Thingies Can STILL BE DIFFERENT

Not all slots are created equal. Different software providers bring different features, graphics, and gameplay. Make sure to read reviews about each slot before you start spinning the reels if you want to get the best experience possible. Additionally, different operators may offer various bonus structures for the same game, so comparing them before settling on one pays off.

5 — The Number of Reels and Rows Affects a Game’s Difficulty

The number of reels and rows affects the gameplay and the volatility. The number of pay lines alters with a game’s structure. For example, a 3×3 slot is less complicated than a 5×5 one. But higher complexity usually means greater rewards.

6 — Cryptocurrency Slot Games Are Most Often Fast-Paced

Cryptocurrency slots are incredibly fast-paced. They are designed to be highly volatile and thrilling, making them ideal for those who want an adrenaline rush.

7 — Crypto Slots Usually Have Random Number Generators

Random number generators (RNGs) ensure that each spin is independent of the next one and unpredictable. With RNGs, slots can have fair outcomes. Hence, strive to play games with a “Provably Fair” mark or state they have RNG mechanisms in any other way.

8 — The Best Bonus for Slots Is FS (Free Spins)

Free or bonus spins are extra rounds a slot machine gives you for free. They can be received as part of a welcome bonus, first deposit bonus, reload bonus, or another promotion. Free spins usually have no wagering requirements and can lead to big wins.

9 — The Max Win and Max Bet Parameters Let You Calculate Your Potential Wins

The max bet is the highest amount of money you can wager on a single spin, while the max win is the most you can win from that same spin. Knowing these two metrics lets you determine how much you can expect to receive. Of course, there can also be additional multipliers, but even those two facts suffice to evaluate if a game is rewarding enough.

10 — Remember That Slots Are Primarily for FUN

Play responsibly! Cryptocurrency slots are all about entertainment, so set a budget and stick to it. Don’t chase your losses to break even or win back your money — that rarely works out for the best. Instead, relish every spin as its own experience and enjoy the ride.

Good luck!

