When to contact a personal injury lawyer after a car accident

Car accidents are traumatic and overwhelming experiences. In the aftermath of a collision, it’s crucial to prioritize your well-being and take the necessary steps to protect your rights at the same time. One of the most important decisions you may face is when to contact a car accident lawyer after a car accident in Ontario, Canada.



By seeking a Toronto car injury lawyer promptly, you can ensure that your rights are protected, navigate the complexities of the legal system, and maximize your chances of receiving fair compensation for your injuries and other expenses.In this article, we highlight the key decision-points when you should contact a personal injury lawyer after a car accident.

Serious Injuries or Fatalities



If you or any other party involved in the car accident has sustained serious injuries or, tragically, if there has been a fatality, it is crucial to contact a lawyer immediately. Severe injuries typically have long-term physical, emotional, and financial consequences.



A skilled car accident lawyer will guide you through the process of filing a personal injury claim, helping you secure compensation for medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering. In the case of a fatality, a car injury lawyer can provide the necessary support to pursue a wrongful death claim.

Disputes Over Liability

Determining who is at fault in a car accident can sometimes be challenging. The Ontario Fault Determinatiation Rules (FDR) are regulations under the Ontario Insurance Act. The Fault Rules say which driver was responsible for an accident. Accidents are either 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% at fault.

If the driver is from Ontario, the portion ‘not at fault percentage’ is covered under Ontario’s mandatory direct compensation insurance (mandatory for all drivers to purchase), and the ‘at fault portion’ is covered under the option to purchase collision insurance.

Insurance companies may dispute liability, leaving you in a vulnerable position. If there is a disagreement or uncertainty regarding who is responsible for the accident, it is crucial to involve a lawyer.

An experienced car accident lawyer will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, gather evidence, and work to establish liability. They will protect your rights and ensure that you are not unfairly held responsible or denied the compensation you deserve.

Complex Insurance Issues

Navigating the insurance claims process can be complex, especially when dealing with multiple insurance companies and multiple policies of the various drivers involved in the car accident.



Insurance adjusters may attempt to undervalue your claim or delay the settlement process, leaving you in a difficult financial situation. Insurance companies are well-known for tactics such as delaying, discounting (offering you a mere fraction of the payment you thought you should receive), and denying compensation to car accident victims.

By hiring a car accident lawyer, you gain an advocate who understands the intricacies of insurance policies and can negotiate with the insurance companies on your behalf. They will fight for your rights, ensuring that you receive the full and fair compensation you are entitled to.

Time Limits and Legal Deadlines



In Ontario, there are strict time limits for filing a personal injury claim after a car accident. Failing to meet these deadlines could result in a loss of your right to seek compensation.



If you have been injured in a car accident, motorcycle accident, bicycle accident or while traveling on public transit, you must file a lawsuit within 2 years of when it happened. This is the law in Ontario, as set out in the Limitations Act. There are very few exceptions of the Limitations Act.

A car accident lawyer will guide you through the legal process, ensuring that all necessary paperwork is filed correctly and within the prescribed time frame. It is vital to consult with a personal injury lawyer as soon as possible to understand your legal rights and ensure that you meet all deadlines.

Complexity of the Legal Process

The legal process and paperwork in the aftermath of a car accident is complicated and can be overwhelming, particularly if you are dealing with injuries, severe pain, or emotional distress such as PTSD.



A knowledgeable and experienced car accident lawyer will help simplify the legal complexities, explaining the process and your options in a clear and concise way. They will handle all legal aspects of your case, including gathering evidence, negotiating with insurance companies, and representing your best interests in court, if necessary.

Knowing when to contact a personal injury lawyer after a car accident in Ontario, Canada, is crucial to protect your rights and maximize your chances of receiving fair compensation. Whether you or others involved have suffered serious injuries or fatalities, there are disputes over liability, complex insurance issues, time limitations to consider, or you simply feel overwhelmed by the legal process, seeking an effective car injury lawyer is essential.

By engaging an experienced car accident lawyer, you can navigate the complexities of the legal system with confidence, secure the compensation you deserve, and focus on your recovery and rebuilding your life after the accident.

