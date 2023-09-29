What Athletes Need to Know if They’re New to Legal Marijuana Strains

It’s no secret that marijuana and marijuana byproducts such as CBD are an effective and medically accepted tool not only for relaxing an overworked body but also for its healing powers. Indeed, many physicians have been prescribing medical marijuana products to athletes who’ve suffered painful neck, neck, shoulder, and knee injuries for years prior to it having become legalized in many U.S. states.

If you happen to live in a state where pot is legal, such as California, purchasing both medicinal and recreational pot is simple. Says the pros at Kolas (www.Kolas.com), a Sacramento, California marijuana dispensary, all that’s required to purchase a recreational marijuana product in any one of their stores is a valid government-issued ID such as a passport or a driver’s license proving you are 21 or older. But you can be 18 to purchase medical marijuana so long as you have a valid prescription from a medical physician along with a valid government-issued identification.

That said, now that marijuana is so accessible to both athletes and non-athletes alike, what pot strains are right for you? According to a recent report by Healthline, different marijuana strains can result in different effects. While some strains help with reducing fatigue, others will boost your happiness. Still others will make you feel totally relaxed and at peace.

The use of marijuana is on the rise in the U.S. A study conducted in 2018 demonstrated that while cannabis use is said to be down among teens, U.S. adults are increasing their daily usage. According to Forbes, the global marijuana industry is projected to be worth close to $40 billion by 2024.

The boom is being supported in part since marijuana has proven itself to be such a versatile medication. Research studies show that it has the potential to help with a number of athletic injuries, plus medical conditions, including chronic back pain, epilepsy, and more.

But not all marijuana/cannabis products are created equal, which means what’s right for one person might be entirely wrong for you. If you live in a state where pot is legal, you might want to experiment with some different strains to see if it can help alleviate the pains and strains that can come with an overworked and overly stressed body.

Here’s a sampling of some effective marijuana strains.



Acapulco Gold Strain

True to its name, this strain of pot originates from Acapulco, Mexico. It’s said to be highly praised and well-known for inducing energizing and euphoric effects. It can reduce fatigue while curing pain, stress, and nausea.

Blue Dream Strain

Said to be soothing and relaxing, Blue Dream should not, however, be considered a sedative. But it’s perfect for easing cramps, pain, and muscle inflammation, especially when you’re trying to fall asleep. It will also boost your mood and give you a shot of euphoria. Are you listening to college and pro football players?

Purple Kush Strain

If you’re seeking out a state of absolute bliss so you can experience happiness and relaxation, Purple Kush might be the right stuff for you. It can help with your insomnia while reducing muscle spasms and pain.

Sour Diesel Strain

Like its strong name suggests, Sour Deisel is engineered as a highly energized, mood-lifting strain. It’s said to be perfect for producing a burst of productive energy. It’s also able to destress your body and alleviate aches, strains, and pains.

Bubba Kush Strain

If you’re looking to slow down and relax, Bubba Kush was created as a sleep-inducing marijuana product. It will help you fight your chronic insomnia and get some much needed, healing sleep. It will also relieve your stress and reduce pain and inflammation.

LA Confidential Strain

LA Confidential isn’t just the name of a famous crime film. It’s also a strain of cannabis that can help you relax and sleep after a long day at work or pushing your body to its maximum levels on behalf of an athletic competition. It’s a well-known anti-inflammatory and is a favorite among athletes and non-athletes plagued by the debilitating effects of chronic pain.

In the end, marijuana and marijuana byproducts can be a Godsend for those athletes and people who do not wish to fill their bodies with manufactured chemicals that, in the long-run, can do more harm than good. This is where the more natural strains of cannabis come in.

They work with your body’s natural pain-relieving receptors to relax and destress your body, which can be very important after an athletic event or a hard day at work. But remember to be responsible when utilizing marijuana products. Take them at home, and do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle once you’ve ingested them.

