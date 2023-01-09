The Ugly Side of Sports Betting

Millions of people around the world enjoy sports betting without any issues. Whether it be a regular bet on football or an occasional bet on a big sports occasion, such as the World Series, millions of people enjoy a wager. However, there is an ugly side to sports betting that should not go unturned. There are a few things you must always be aware of when betting on sport, both online and at land based sportsbooks.

Rise in Problem Gambling

In 2018, the federal court decision to allow states to set their own regulations regarding sports betting saw the practice become more widespread within the country. At the time of writing, over 30 states accept legal sports betting including New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and North Carolina to name but a few. Sports betting is either land based, online or a mixture of the two and this has presented the option of legal sports betting to millions more people than 2018 and earlier. As more people are betting, the number of people developing gambling addictions has increased. The dangers are particularly prevalent with online sports betting as it is so convenient. It takes little effort to tap the screen of a phone a few times to place a bet. This can lead to an addiction without you knowing it is happening. Thankfully, regulated online sportsbooks are taking steps to help with problem gambling.

Limiting Accounts

Everyone wants to win big when having a wager. It is fun to win the occasional bet but if you are serious about sports betting, you will be studying team form, player form, weather forecasts, injuries, head-to-records, and other information. Taking sports betting seriously means you can win more often than casual gamblers but this can come at a cost. There have been cases where online sports betting companies have limited accounts of successful gamblers and there is nothing that can be done to solve the issue. If your DraftKings or FanDuel account is suspended, it may seem like there is not a lot you can do about it. FanDuel has more than 2.5 million active customers, so it is a massive company and you can contact customer support for help. If you have not broken any of the terms and conditions, there should be no reason your account will be restored but if you continue to have problems, you can contact the regulatory body for your state.

Failing to Pay Winning Bets

There have been occasions where online gambling companies have failed to pay out on a winning bet. The good news is that in most cases, this is simply a misunderstanding and by contacting the support team, the issue will be resolved and the winnings paid to your account. If a reason has not been given for the held winnings, you can ask customer support to explain the situation. You may have unintentionally broken the terms and conditions of the sportsbook. In which case, you will not get the winnings and will know for next time. If you do not get a satisfactory response from the sportsbook, you can contact the gambling commission for your region and ask them to investigate the situation. You also have the option of posting in an online casino forum and asking for advice. Some people may have been in the same situation and have an answer but always be careful what information you provide and what you say. You do not want the sportsbook to sue you for false claims.

Rogue Operators

You should always check an online sportsbook is licensed to operate in your country or state. This information can usually be found in the footer of the website. If it is not displayed and you cannot find it with a quick search on the website, it is best to avoid the sportsbook. There are rogue operators who are running online sportsbooks without any intention of paying out winnings. If you are unsure if a sportsbook is legitimate, do not be tempted by generous welcome bonuses, it is best to avoid it altogether.

There is an ugly side to sports betting but nothing you should worry about if you follow all the advice. Only bet what you can afford, follow the terms and condition of the sportsbook, contact them if there is an issue, and always bet at a licensed sportsbook.

