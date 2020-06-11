NASCAR Bans the Confederate Flag, Enjoy the Comments Section

By

155 years after the Confederate States of America lost the Civil War, we’re still dealing trying to get rid of their propaganda. It’s utterly unbelievable- a treasonous and later crushed rebellion, built on the tenet of white supremacy, never recognized as a real country by anyone in the entire world, still somehow has a brand presence today.

Confederate monuments are coming down at a rapid pace everywhere, the Confederate flag is likely on its way out as well. Now NASCAR, yes, NASCAR is distancing itself from it. This is huge, as the main group of people that think favorably of that flag comprise the sport’s core audience.

Check out the statement below, but most importantly, enjoy the comments.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

It’s really astounding that we’re still trying to eradicate this participation trophy, in 2020. What’s more astounding is the fact that everytime you say the Confederate flag needs to be consigned to the dust bin of history, you get hostile feedback from somebody.

The dead-enders on this so-called “lost cause” just won’t go away.

Too bad, because time marches on, and they’re just going to have to get over it. Confederate monuments weren’t erected after the Civil War as a way to memorialize those who fought in the war.

They were financed largely by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (a group that’s still active today) and put up with the intention of making African-Americans feel uncomfortable, at a time when they were fighting for more basic human rights.

The UDC, their best buddies the Ku Klux Klan, and their ilk can take another L today (they’re used to that), just like they took on this one:

Bubba Wallace will be driving the “Black Lives Matter”car in tonight’s NASCAR race because [checks notes] hell has frozen over. pic.twitter.com/iCQTPZ0vTI — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 10, 2020

Yes, read the comments on this one too. Watch racist bigots in The South lose their minds about a NASCAR driver supporting Black Lives Matter. And yes, I’m sure the comments section on this very post will also be filled with white supremacist idiots too.

