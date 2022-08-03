Parenting is a full-time job, but when you add a college education to the mix, it becomes a herculean task. However, parents are usually more mature, focused, and determined in college than students who don’t have child responsibilities. If you’re considering going to college as a parent, you have an extra edge to help you succeed.

Here are eight tips to help you manage college as a parent.

Set Clear Goals

Earning a college degree as a parent is challenging, so it’s important to keep your eyes on clear goals. Set realistic expectations for yourself by remembering why you enrolled in college.

Do you want better-paying jobs that require a degree?

Are you trying to set an example for your child?

Will a college degree land you that promotion?

When you understand why you’re going to college, it will be easier to pursue that degree despite the odds. When it becomes tough, your goals can constantly remind you to strive for the finish line.

Use Your Time Effectively

You never have enough time as a college parent, which can be frustrating. Juggling school work, your job, and parenting as equal priorities will leave you constantly occupied and drained.

How can you manage all this at the same time? For starters, make time for all your responsibilities and be faithful to them. Keep a schedule for all regular appointments to maintain a student-work-parent life.

Time management is your most prized asset to scaling through college. So, use all resources (like sticky notes, reminders, and calendars) at your disposal to stay in control of school work, your job, and your family.

Find a Support System

Sometimes you come to your wit’s end and need someone to listen or help. Your friends, parents, and partner can be a reliable support system to ease the burden of going through college as a parent.

Student parents may need babysitting help, extra funds, and understanding to get on – and you need support to succeed. You can also seek help from your school support networks, especially your lecturers and student advisors. They will provide tips and academic success resources tailored for student parents.

Set Successful Study Habits

Now it’s time to do the chunk of the work—to study. Of course, it’s not a top secret that successful college students study more than average students.

This same rule applies to college parents. You must create personal study appointments daily to understand your course subjects and prepare for exams. If you have the time to meet with study groups, you should go for it.

As much as you study, don’t compare yourself with how non-parent students are doing academically. Once in a while, take a review to track your study progress and keep doing what works for you.

Stay Motivated

It may be hard to be pumped about success when you can’t seem to juggle college, parenting, and working. Now that you’ve accepted the challenge, you’ve got to prove yourself worthy of that degree.

When things are going south, reflect on why you decided to attend college as a parent. Visualize the light at the end of the tunnel, and think about how beautiful it’ll be to get there finally.

Let the thought of holding your college degree in your hand motivate you. Think about the more significant job opportunity you’ll be able to get and how you’ll be able to give your kids a better childhood.

Maintain Boundaries with Family

Apart from family support, you’ll need to set boundaries with your family to succeed in college. Explain your situation to your parents, siblings, and partner, and make sure they understand how vital this college education is to you.

It will help them offer valuable support for you to concentrate by providing quiet spaces during study hours. You can also divide more responsibilities among your family members to grant you extra time and space.

Are your kids also in school? It’s an excellent opportunity to do homework together or create time to discuss what you learned at school.

Enjoy Your College Experience

So, make things fun as much as you can. Celebrate your small wins, and give yourself a treat after exams. Make sure your children are a part of your college memories, so they understand how far you’ve come.

And most importantly, carve out time to get together with college friends and your classmates. Allow your work colleagues to support you and express your gratitude to them.

Take Care of Yourself

It’s common to forget to eat well when you’re caught up with schoolwork deadlines, PTA meetings, and your boss’ expectations. Regardless, resist the urge to opt for junk food when you can eat a healthy meal.

Tell you what, good sleep is underestimated when it comes to better-performing students. It boosts concentration, improves retention, and relieves stress. As much as you can, take short naps and sleep earlier than most people.

Don’t forget to exercise because it enhances mental alertness and reduces stress. You can take 15 minutes daily to ride a bike or walk in the park.

Conclusion

It’s courageous to attend college as a parent, and success in college while parenting is attainable. Once you adopt the right strategy, set priorities, and seek support, you will be able to manage both responsibilities. Try to stay motivated with your eyes fixed on the prize. You, too, are going to be a college graduate!

